Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 18

8:59 AM CDT on August 18, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Rise in [> 20 mph] e-motos leading to patchwork policies at the expense of [< 20 mph] e-bikes" (Active Trans)

• "Metra opens new Grayland Station, dedicates new bridge over Milwaukee Ave."

• CPD releases images of SUV whose hit-and-run driver killed man, 31, 8/3 around 4 AM in 300 block of W. 76th St. in Auburn Gresham (CBS)

• After man died after contracting 3rd rail Thursday morning on Forest Park Branch, another man was electrocuted early this morning at State/Lake (ABC)

• Video from Chicago Family Biking: "Get ready for the Bike Bus by watching this video and learning the rules to stay safe and have fun!"

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free reporting and advocacy on sustainable transportation and traffic safety issues? While we officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing next year. Thank you!

