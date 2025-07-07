Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 7

9:01 AM CDT on July 7, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Sun-Times: "Mayor mum on NASCAR's future in Chicago"

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Nicholas Laureys, 15, as he was biking home from fishing Wednesday around 9:30 PM near Crystal Lake (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver of Audi with plate EP16347 severely injured pedestrian, 56, around 2:45 PM Saturday at 63rd/Halsted in Englewood (Sun-Times)

• Police: man, 67, struck and seriously injured by driver, 22, Friday around 9:10 PM near Round Lake "was not wearing reflective or contrasting clothing" (ABC)

• Man, 56, beaten to death Sat. around 10:30 PM at Clark/Lake was at least third person critically or fatally wounded on CTA property within 2 weeks (WGN)

• "CTA is the safe, convenient... way to get to and from [Fourth of July] festivities this long holiday weekend." Richard Day: How can we improve CTA safety?

• "Letters: I’m a blind rider, and I fear the unionization of ride-[hail] drivers" (Tribune)

• Good news?: "Proposed Pratt Ave. ped bridge spans over the N. Shore Channel along Pratt Ave. from McCormick Blvd. to Kedzie Ave." (Lincolnwood

• Not good news: Highland Park banned e-bikes and e-scooters, including ones with 20 mph top speeds, from off-street trails, passed helmet law (News-Sun)

ATA: "Bike the Drive seeking poster proposals from artists & designers"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publication schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional articles, from Tuesday, July 8 through Monday, July 14. We will resume regular publication on Tuesday, July 15.

