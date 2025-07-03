Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 3

Sponsored by:

• Can Chicago escape Philadelphia's fate, a 45% reduction in transit service? (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Tuesday night around 9 PM on Tri State Tollway near Eisenhower Expressway (CBS)

• Elmhurst boy, 14, and his father charged after striking pedestrian on sidewalk with electric motorcycle, causing minor injuries (FOX)

• CDOT: "Divvy annual membership reduced to $99... part of a series of improvements to enhance Divvy access, affordability, and convenience"

• "Metra adds trains on Rock Island, UPN and UPW lines for NASCAR," which will delay sustainable transportation users on surface streets

• NBC: "A pope bus tour is coming to Chicago. Here's how much tickets will cost." Metra + bike is also an option for visiting Leo XIV landmarks in Riverdale.

• Equiticity hosts "Claiming Our Space: Powering an Equitable Future," to "center BIPOC leadership" in advocacy, Fri. 9/12, 5:30-9:30 at Marriott

