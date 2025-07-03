Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 3

11:33 AM CDT on July 3, 2025

• Can Chicago escape Philadelphia's fate, a 45% reduction in transit service? (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Tuesday night around 9 PM on Tri State Tollway near Eisenhower Expressway (CBS)

• Elmhurst boy, 14, and his father charged after striking pedestrian on sidewalk with electric motorcycle, causing minor injuries (FOX)

• CDOT: "Divvy annual membership reduced to $99... part of a series of improvements to enhance Divvy access, affordability, and convenience"

• "Metra adds trains on Rock Island, UPN and UPW lines for NASCAR," which will delay sustainable transportation users on surface streets

NBC: "A pope bus tour is coming to Chicago. Here's how much tickets will cost." Metra + bike is also an option for visiting Leo XIV landmarks in Riverdale.

• Equiticity hosts "Claiming Our Space: Powering an Equitable Future," to "center BIPOC leadership" in advocacy, Fri. 9/12, 5:30-9:30 at Marriott

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,709 with $17,291 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Ellen Steinke’s full response to Capitol Fax: “Did I spread ‘misinformation’ about the transit bill? Here’s what the record shows.”

July 3, 2025
Infrastructure

Riding 146 miles in a day to visit all 77 community areas was an exciting adventure that also highlighted infrastructure needs

July 3, 2025
Car culture

Trump’s USDOT secretary wants you to drive to Midwest landmarks. Here are some car-free alternatives.

July 1, 2025
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 1

July 1, 2025
Conditions on public transportation

Richard Day: “It’s time to start enforcing the rules on the CTA”

You can’t maintain public services unless you maintain public order

July 1, 2025
