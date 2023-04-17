Man, 59, fatally struck by driver near 88th/Cottage is third Chatham ped fatality this year

A 59-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car driver on Friday night in Chatham was the third person fatally struck in the community this year.

The previous victims were both struck near Dan Ryan off-ramps at Red Line stations:

On January 2, 2023, a 45-year-old man was crossing Lafayette Avenue at 79th Street in Chatham when a speeding driver ran a red, fatally struck him, and fled the scene on foot.

On January 3, 2023, a cargo van driver fatally struck Jaime Cuadra, 47, as he was exiting a vehicle on 87th Street in front of the Red Line station.

The most recent case happened on Friday, April 14, at about 7:30 p.m. According to police, a man, 27, was driving a Chrysler south on Cottage Grove Avenue. The roadway has five lanes, which encourages speeding and creates a long crossing distance for people on foot.

The driver struck the pedestrian in near 88th Street, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, pending notification of kin.

The motorist was ticketed for driving without a license or valid insurance.

Streetsblog Chicago Fatality Tracker

Pedestrian: 14

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases