Man, 46, is 2nd pedestrian struck on multilane Cicero Ave. in less than 4 months

On December 14, 2022, a male pedestrian was walking in 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue in Austin when an SUV driver fatally struck him. The five-lane layout of the street encourages speeding.

Less than four months later and about 3.5 miles north, early Wednesday morning, March 29, another driver struck and killed a male pedestrian, 46, on the 2000 block of North Cicero in Belmont Cragin. This stretch also has a dangerously wide layout.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 29, at about 5 a.m., the 56-year-old male driver of a white sedan was heading south when he struck the man at the intersection.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, pending notification of kin.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was issued traffic tickets.

Pedestrian: 12

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

