Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 2

9:01 AM CDT on July 2, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Capitol Fax: "Lawmakers, advocates call for special summer session - Dems respond to several suburban mayors’ complaints about mass transit package"

• WTTW: "CTA Launches Next Round of Rider Feedback Pop-Ups Following 'Strong Turnout'"

• Verified GoFundMe for Edward "Eddy" Phillips, seriously injured on bicycle by hit-and-run driver 6/25 in Crystal Lake, to cover medical and living expenses

• Tribune: "Go big and stay home! Why Illinois loves its roadside monsters." It's not hard to visit many of these giant figures by Amtrak + bike.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

