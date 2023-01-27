Hit-and-run SUV driver killed woman, 93, walking in crosswalk to Austin post office

In a particularly tragic act of traffic violence, yesterday afternoon an SUV driver struck and killed a 93-year-old woman as she was crossing the street in Austin to mail a letter at a post office less than 50 feet from her home.

According to police, on Thursday, January 26, at about 12:23 p.m., the senior was crossing Laramie in a crosswalk at Gladys Avenue and Laramie Avenue, a stop sign intersection. The driver of a northbound Porsche Cayenne SUV illegally passed a stopped vehicle on the right, entering a recently striped dashed bike lane, and struck the woman, throwing her into the air. The motorist then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Her identity has not been released, pending notification of kin.

As of this afternoon, no one was in custody. Police have released a surveillance camera image of the Porsch, which has Illinois license plate CZ60617.

ABC Chicago reported that a $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Neighbor Thelma Ramsey, a friend of the victim, told FOX Chicago drivers often speed on Laramie and blow the stop signs. “I be scared for myself crossing the street, so I just stand and wait [for a gap in traffic.] It’s bad.”

According to ABC, police data shows that hit-and run drivers have already struck 66 people walking in Chicago, compared to only 39 by this time last year.

Fatality Tracker: 2023 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 5

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

