Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 7

• Greg Hinz and Amy Guth discuss: "Embattled CTA is taking another hit from Springfield, this time from a bill that" would combine transit agencies (Crain's)

• Capitol Fax's Rich Miller asks, "In Chicago, 'CTA' means 'Can’t Travel Anywhere.'" Can a state service tax change that? (River Cities' Reader)

• WBBM looks at upcoming CTA community meetings to unveil RPM draft community space designs for 10 blocks between Lawrence and Ardmore

• Tribune, Trains.com discuss plans for new Metra Peterson/Ridge station opening 5/20, increased UPN service

• Probably good only for a hate-read: Right wing National Review: "Chicago Transit Authority embraces homeless-shelter status"

• Lincoln Square parking ban starts Tuesday as part of streetscape construction with new protected lanes on Lincoln (Block Club)

• Block Club: Will hike for beer: New book pairs local trails with breweries to get Chicagoans outside

