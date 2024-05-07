Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 7

9:28 AM CDT on May 7, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Greg Hinz and Amy Guth discuss: "Embattled CTA is taking another hit from Springfield, this time from a bill that" would combine transit agencies (Crain's)

Capitol Fax's Rich Miller asks, "In Chicago, 'CTA' means 'Can’t Travel Anywhere.'" Can a state service tax change that? (River Cities' Reader)

WBBM looks at upcoming CTA community meetings to unveil RPM draft community space designs for 10 blocks between Lawrence and Ardmore

Tribune, Trains.com discuss plans for new Metra Peterson/Ridge station opening 5/20, increased UPN service

• Probably good only for a hate-read: Right wing National Review: "Chicago Transit Authority embraces homeless-shelter status"

• Lincoln Square parking ban starts Tuesday as part of streetscape construction with new protected lanes on Lincoln (Block Club)

Block Club: Will hike for beer: New book pairs local trails with breweries to get Chicagoans outside

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Due to incredible support from readers like you, we’ve surpassed our 2023-24 fundraising goal

Once again, the generosity of walk/bike/transit boosters is fueling our reporting and advocacy.

May 6, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 6

May 6, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Injured Cyclists Count On Keating
Neighborhood Greenway

Which Metra corridor would become more bike-friendly and greener under a new plan? Ravenswood!

Thanks to plans to convert little-used parking spaces, the avenue is slated to get a new bike lane, and the Winnslie Parkway path and garden will be extended south.

May 3, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 3

May 3, 2024
See all posts