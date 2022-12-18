SUV driver fatally struck male pedestrian on 5-lane Cicero Avenue in Austin

Tragically, an SUV driver fatally struck a man walking last Wednesday evening in the Austin neighborhood.

According to the traffic crash report, on Wednesday, December 14, at about 7:15 p.m., the man was walking north on the west of the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue. This stretch of Cicero has four travel lanes plus turn lanes, a layout that encourages speeding.

A 29-year-old man was driving a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek SUV south on Cicero when he struck the pedestrian, the crash report states.

According to the report, the SUV driver, his passenger, and a third-party witness told responding officers that the pedestrian “jumped into the street in front of” the SUV. The victim reportedly struck the windshield, hood, and bumper of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report, which states his name, based on a rehab center ID card he was carrying, but not his age. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him, pending notification of kin, so Streetsblog is not publishing this info until it is officially released.

The driver was not cited.

