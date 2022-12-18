SUV driver fatally struck male pedestrian on 5-lane Cicero Avenue in Austin

The 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, looking south. Image: Google Maps
This article discusses a possible suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “HOME” to 741741 to communicate with a trained volunteer at the Crisis Text Line. For more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at AFSP.org.

Tragically, an SUV driver fatally struck a man walking last Wednesday evening in the Austin neighborhood.

According to the traffic crash report, on Wednesday, December 14, at about 7:15 p.m., the man was walking north on the west  of the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue. This stretch of Cicero has four travel lanes plus turn lanes, a layout that encourages speeding.

A 29-year-old man was driving a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek SUV south on Cicero when he struck the pedestrian, the crash report states.

According to the report, the SUV driver, his passenger, and a third-party witness told responding officers that the pedestrian “jumped into the street in front of” the SUV. The victim reportedly struck the windshield, hood, and bumper of the vehicle.

Diagram of the crash from the report.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report, which states his name, based on a rehab center ID card he was carrying, but not his age. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him, pending notification of kin, so Streetsblog is not publishing this info until it is officially released.

The driver was not cited.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 28
Bicyclist: 8

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases

  • On September 8, 2022, Samuel Bell, 44, was riding an e-bike southeast on the 700 block of North Milwaukee in River West when an elederly Hyundai Elantra sedan driver made a left turn onto Huron Street, fatally striking Bell.
  • On August 27, 2022, an SUV driver ran a stop sign and fatally struck Fengan Yan, 55, at 26th Street and Stewart Avenue in the Armour Square community.
  • On August 11, 2022, a van driver struck and killed Pablo Rodriguez, 55, near 99th Street and Avenue L in the East Side community and fled the scene.
  • On June 24, 2022, a cargo van driver fatally struck Joshua Avina-Luna, 15, near 62nd Street and Austin Avenue in the Clearing neighborhood
  • On June 9, 2022, a semi truck driver ran over and killed Elizabeth “Lily” Grace Shambrook, 3, riding in a child seat on the back of her mother’s bike at Leland and Winthrop avenues in Uptown. The mother was uninjured.
  • On May 4, 2022, a Nissan Versa sedan driver fatally struck Nick Parlingayan, 22, on his bike at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues in Irving Park.
  • On April 16, 2022, an allegedly intoxicated hit-and-run Volkswagen Jetta driver fatally struck Paresh Chhatrala, 42, near Madison and Peoria streets in the West Loop.
  • On February 28, 2022, a BMW sedan driver ran a red light at Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, fatally striking Gerardo Marciales, 41, on a Divvy bike.

