Monica M. Eason, 42, is second person fatally struck on 3-block stretch of Pulaski in 4 months

On August 2 of this year, Lawrence Ware, 52, was killed while crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue in West Garfield Park when a hit-and-run driver struck him, and another motorist ran him over.

Tragically, Monica M. Eason, 42, was killed in a similar manner yesterday evening, just three blocks south of Ware’s crash site at Arthington Street and Pulaski Road. Pulaski is a wide, four-lane street, which encourages speeding.

According to police, at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, November 21, Eason was walking east across Pulaski in a crosswalk. The driver of a tan-colored, four-door 1995-2000 Jeep SUV was traveling south at a high rate of speed, struck the pedestrian, and fled south.

A witness performed CPR on the scene until Eason was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The victim, lived about two miles northeast on the 2900 block of West Lake Street, was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The crash was captured on surveillance video. Police have released images of the vehicle. Anyone with info on the case should call the Major Accident Investigations Unit at 312-745-4521.

Eason’s niece Latees Ball told WGN News that the victim’s mother and sister died in the past year as well. “It’s sad you cannot go to the store and make it back home safely. It’s heartbreaking the expectation is a family should get numb to these scenarios on a daily basis. It’s becoming entirely too much.”

“She’s a wonderful person,” Eason’s brother Michael Jackson told CBS Chicago, noting that her death was preventable. “I don’t even know what to say. We just want justice. That’s it.”

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 27

Bicyclist: 8

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

