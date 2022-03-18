Hit-and-run driver kills female pedestrian, 70, at Grand/Austin in Belmont Central

Police are seeking the driver who struck and killed a senior yesterday evening on a car-centric stretch of Grand Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side.

On Thursday, March 17, at about 8:00 p.m., a 70-year-old woman was walking south across the 6000 block of South Grand in a crosswalk, according to Police News Affairs. Grand is a northwest-southeast diagonal street at this location, and the intersection is skewed, which affects sight lines.

The driver of an unknown vehicle struck the woman, according to News Affairs. She was found unresponsive in the street following the crash.

The victim suffered head and body injuries and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said. Her identity has not been released.

As of this afternoon, no one was in custody, and no images of the vehicle had been released.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 3

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.