Wilberto Rivera, 76, died 2 weeks after being struck on North Ave. in Humboldt Park

On Sunday, a distracted driver killed longtime 47th Ward volunteer Peter Paquette, 75, as he attempted to cross five-lane Irving Park Road (4000 N.) in North Center. This week Streetsblog learned about the passing of Wilberto River, 76, that Saturday, two weeks after a motorist struck him on a five-lane stretch North Avenue in Humboldt Park.

According to Police News Affairs, on Friday, May 27 at about 7:00 p.m., Rivera was walking north across North Avenue (1600 N.) at Albany Avenue (3100 W.) The five lanes on this segment of North Avenue, which borders the Humboldt Park green space, encourage speeding. The recent addition of non-protected bike lanes on the street seems to have, at best, only a modest effect on calming traffic. Stere are no stoplights or pedestrian islands at this intersection.

A 40-year-old man was driving a 2016 Honda accord sedan east on North Avenue and struck Rivera, police said. The victim, who lived just east of the crash site, was transported to Mt Sinai hospital, and pronounced dead on Saturday, May 11 at 5:33 p.m.

The driver was driving an uninsured vehicle and was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road, according to police.