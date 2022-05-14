Left-turning van driver who failed to yield killed Berta Arroyo Salgado, 73, in West Town
A van driver making a left turn last Tuesday in West Town failed to yield to Berta Arroyo Salgado, 73, as she crossed the street in a crosswalk, killing the senior.
According to police, on Tuesday, May 10 at about 3:40 p.m. Arroyo Salgado was crossing the east leg of the intersection of Chicago Avenue (800 N.) and Paulina Street (1700 W.) This intersection has stoplights, and it appears she had a walk signal.
The 57-year-old male driver of a 2007 Ford van was heading south on Paulina when he attempted to make an eastbound left turn, striking the pedestrian.
Arroyo Salgado was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a half hour later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The driver was cited for failure to show due care for a pedestrian in the roadway.
- On May 11, 2022, a left-turning SUV driver struck and critically injured a 23-year-old woman in a crosswalk at Wacker Drive and State Street in the Loop.
- On Sunday, April, 18, 2022, a left-turning sedan driver fatally struck Yehuala Melkama, 44, as she walked in a crosswalk at Hazel and Sunnyside avenues in Uptown.
- On March 20, 2022, a left-turning car driver struck and injured a 6-year-old child and a woman, 42, as they walked in a crosswalk at Berwyn and Ashland avenues in Edgewater.
- On March 17, 2022, a left-turning driver struck and killed Miriam M. Grande, 70, at Grand and Austin avenues in the Belmont Central neighborhood and fled the scene.
Typically in such cases, if the driver stays at the scene and is sober, they merely receive minor traffic citations, even if they’ve taken a life.
Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 8
Bicyclist: 3
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.