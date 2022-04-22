Driver fatally struck Allen Lee Jr., 88, on 5-lane Western Avenue in Morgan Park

Last month a motorist fatally struck Allen Lee Jr., 88, as he attempted to cross Western Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far Southwest Side.

According to police, on Tuesday, March 15, at about 7:40 p.m., the senior was trying to cross Western Avenue near 109th Street. Western has five lanes, and while this intersection has stoplights, it has no pedestrian island, making it difficult for an elderly person to safely cross on foot.

A 74-year-old car driver heading south struck Lee as he was crossing Western, police said. The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and later pronounced dead.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise due car for a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets