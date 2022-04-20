Driver who failed to yield fatally struck Yehuala Melkama, 44, in Uptown crosswalk
Sunday afternoon a driver who failed to yield while making a left turn at the intersection of two residential streets in Uptown struck and killed Yehuala Melkama, 44, as she crossed the street.
According to Police News Affairs, at about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, April, 18, Melkama was walking in the crosswalk in the south leg of the intersection of Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street. A man driving west on Sunnyside in a gray Honda Accord sedan attempted to make a southbound left turn and struck her.
Melkama, who lived about a block away from the crash site, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:45 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The Honda driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road, police said.
Pedestrian: 4
Bicyclist: 1
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.