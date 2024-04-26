Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 26

Sponsored by:

• Mayor Brandon Johnson is all in on proposed $4.7 B Bears stadium — and thinks you should be, too (Block Club)

• Civil Federation report: Much-needed financial aid for CTA, Metra and Pace should be tied to merger of transit agencies (WTTW, Crain's, Block Club)

• One person died and another was injured in crash Wednesday around 11:20 PM at Lake-Cook Road/Northgate Parkway in suburban Wheeling (FOX)

• Police seek help in locating Dasia Whitfield, 13, last seen on Red Line (Hoodline)

• Three years for man who helped set CTA van on fire during protests against police killing of George Floyd (Sun-Times)

• CTA: Be a friend to trees and take CTA in observance of Arbor Day this weekend

• Annette Fiscelli takes bicycles apart and uses the parts for everyday items that you can check out at the One of a Kind Show 4/26-28 at Mart Chicago (WGN)

