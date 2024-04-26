Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 26

9:09 AM CDT on April 26, 2024

• Mayor Brandon Johnson is all in on proposed $4.7 B Bears stadium — and thinks you should be, too (Block Club)

• Civil Federation report: Much-needed financial aid for CTA, Metra and Pace should be tied to merger of transit agencies (WTTW, Crain's, Block Club)

• One person died and another was injured in crash Wednesday around 11:20 PM at Lake-Cook Road/Northgate Parkway in suburban Wheeling (FOX)

• Police seek help in locating Dasia Whitfield, 13, last seen on Red Line (Hoodline)

• Three years for man who helped set CTA van on fire during protests against police killing of George Floyd (Sun-Times)

• CTA: Be a friend to trees and take CTA in observance of Arbor Day this weekend

• Annette Fiscelli takes bicycles apart and uses the parts for everyday items that you can check out at the One of a Kind Show 4/26-28 at Mart Chicago (WGN)

Chicago Riverwalk

The de-facto ban on riverwalk biking is back. What should we do about it?

In the short term, new signage is needed to designate legal areas for cycling on the path. In the long term CDOT should build the proposed Wacker Drive protected bike lane.

April 26, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 25

April 25, 2024
Legendary Chicago bicycle traveler and writer George Christensen killed by truck driver in South Carolina

April 24, 2024
