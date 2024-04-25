Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 25

•
Block Club readers weigh in on the Bears’ $4.6 billion stadium proposal, which would impact the Lakefront Trail
• Union chief calls for more protection for CTA operators after video shows 79 bus driver being attacked Friday night after asking rider to pay her fare (
CBS)
• More coverage of
Divvy installing stations that can potentially re-charge e-bikes and e-scooters ( CBS)
• Loop Alliance: Pedestrian activity in Loop closing in on pre-pandemic levels (
Near North News)
• After someone smashed window of Andersonville's Women & Children First that displayed Palestinian flag, the bookstore is planning a mural (
Block Club)
• Urban Environmentalists IL hosts a members-only event on
housing development project finance on 5/3, 6-7:30 PM at Taft Law, 111 E. Wacker
• Downers Grove Bicycle Club
announced in Daily Herald that its 5/15 Ride of Silence will honor George Christensen, who died Monday on a bike tour
