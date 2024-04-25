Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 25

Sponsored by:

• Block Club readers weigh in on the Bears’ $4.6 billion stadium proposal, which would impact the Lakefront Trail

• Union chief calls for more protection for CTA operators after video shows 79 bus driver being attacked Friday night after asking rider to pay her fare (CBS)

• More coverage of Divvy installing stations that can potentially re-charge e-bikes and e-scooters (CBS)

• Loop Alliance: Pedestrian activity in Loop closing in on pre-pandemic levels (Near North News)

• After someone smashed window of Andersonville's Women & Children First that displayed Palestinian flag, the bookstore is planning a mural (Block Club)

• Urban Environmentalists IL hosts a members-only event on housing development project finance on 5/3, 6-7:30 PM at Taft Law, 111 E. Wacker

• Downers Grove Bicycle Club announced in Daily Herald that its 5/15 Ride of Silence will honor George Christensen, who died Monday on a bike tour

