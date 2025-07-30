Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 30

9:00 AM CDT on July 30, 2025

• "Milwaukee Avenue In Wicker Park Will Go Car-Free Once A Month This Fall" (Block Club)

• Medical emergency stopped Red Line service early this morning between Howard and Belmont, service resumed by 6:15 AM (CBS)

• False bomb threat halted Blue trains at Rosemont, shuttles provided, suspect found at the scene and arrested, may be charged with disorderly conduct (CTA)

• "Police Warn Lollapalooza Attendees Of Fake Ride-Share Drivers After Women Sexually Assaulted" (Block Club)

• "Metra Transitions UP Lines, Upgrades Communications, and UP Plans to Buy Norfolk Southern" (Arlington Cardinal)

• New Sun-Times writeup of the recently completed Long Avenue Greenway in Portage Park includes a CDOT map of the project

• "Chicago mayor hopes social workers can stop Chainsmokers." So that's why they're not at Lolla this weekend? Whoops, train smokers! (News Nation)

Envision Unlimited hosts third annual Summer of Cycling adaptive bike riding event Sat. 8/9, 8:30-11:30 AM, Burroughs Beach and Park, 3100 S. DLSD

• Shout-outs to Bike the Drive, ATA's main fundraiser on 8/31, and Femmes + Thems: Community Beach Ride on 8/2, in Block Club's August events guide

• Dan "Mayor of Avondale" Pogorzelski leads Full Harvest Moon Walk on river Sunday 9/7, 7 PM, Burning Bush, 4014 N. Rockwell St. (Bluesky, Twitter)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

