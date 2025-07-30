Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 30

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices

• "Milwaukee Avenue In Wicker Park Will Go Car-Free Once A Month This Fall" (Block Club)

• Medical emergency stopped Red Line service early this morning between Howard and Belmont, service resumed by 6:15 AM (CBS)

• False bomb threat halted Blue trains at Rosemont, shuttles provided, suspect found at the scene and arrested, may be charged with disorderly conduct (CTA)

• "Police Warn Lollapalooza Attendees Of Fake Ride-Share Drivers After Women Sexually Assaulted" (Block Club)

• "Metra Transitions UP Lines, Upgrades Communications, and UP Plans to Buy Norfolk Southern" (Arlington Cardinal)

• New Sun-Times writeup of the recently completed Long Avenue Greenway in Portage Park includes a CDOT map of the project

• "Chicago mayor hopes social workers can stop Chainsmokers." So that's why they're not at Lolla this weekend? Whoops, train smokers! (News Nation)

• Envision Unlimited hosts third annual Summer of Cycling adaptive bike riding event Sat. 8/9, 8:30-11:30 AM, Burroughs Beach and Park, 3100 S. DLSD

• Shout-outs to Bike the Drive, ATA's main fundraiser on 8/31, and Femmes + Thems: Community Beach Ride on 8/2, in Block Club's August events guide

• Dan "Mayor of Avondale" Pogorzelski leads Full Harvest Moon Walk on river Sunday 9/7, 7 PM, Burning Bush, 4014 N. Rockwell St. (Bluesky, Twitter)

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, and haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thank you!