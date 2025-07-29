Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 29

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: On its 10th anniversary, Bloomingdale Trail has increased "access to the outdoors while contributing to rising property values and gentrification."

• Pedestrian Anthony Drake, 58, struck and killed during multi-vehicle crash Sunday around midnight on I-65 in NW Indiana (NBC)

• Block Club looks at the new Neighborhood Greenway on Long Avenue in Portage Park, where drivers critically injured and killed teens on bikes

• Cook County transportation department is working on a "study to identify opportunities to create a more connected bikeway network near O’Hare"

• "Chicago Avenue Bridge Construction, Closures To Start In August," including construction of new bus lanes and raised bike lane (Block Club)

• Ride Illinois appeared on Chicago Today "to chat about bicycles - including tips for bicyclists and motorists"

• "Rate increases, express lanes, new highways considered in tollway’s latest strategic plan" (Daily Herald)

• Ex-Leona's at 6929 N. Sheridan, 0.3 miles from Morse stop, getting 80 apartments, 16 affordable, 42 car spots, commercial space (Block Club)

• ...And instead of 52 apartments, 10 affordable, 9 car spots, 7728 N. Sheridan is getting 8 units, none affordable, 8 car spots, 0.5 miles from Howard station

• Tribune lambasts Chicago decision to reject the Lucas Museum in order to save a big, beautiful parking lot on the lakefront by Soldier Field

• "Heading to Lollapalooza this weekend? Here's when the last trains leave nightly" (NBC)

• Reader says "Lolla lineup is one of the worst in recent memory." CTA's Leerhsen says it will be "a weekend full of music, fun and memory-making."

