Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 29

9:00 AM CDT on July 29, 2025

• Block Club: On its 10th anniversary, Bloomingdale Trail has increased "access to the outdoors while contributing to rising property values and gentrification."

• Pedestrian Anthony Drake, 58, struck and killed during multi-vehicle crash Sunday around midnight on I-65 in NW Indiana (NBC)

• Block Club looks at the new Neighborhood Greenway on Long Avenue in Portage Park, where drivers critically injured and killed teens on bikes

Cook County transportation department is working on a "study to identify opportunities to create a more connected bikeway network near O’Hare"

• "Chicago Avenue Bridge Construction, Closures To Start In August," including construction of new bus lanes and raised bike lane (Block Club)

• Ride Illinois appeared on Chicago Today "to chat about bicycles - including tips for bicyclists and motorists"

• "Rate increases, express lanes, new highways considered in tollway’s latest strategic plan" (Daily Herald)

• Ex-Leona's at 6929 N. Sheridan, 0.3 miles from Morse stop, getting 80 apartments, 16 affordable, 42 car spots, commercial space (Block Club)

• ...And instead of 52 apartments, 10 affordable, 9 car spots, 7728 N. Sheridan is getting 8 units, none affordable, 8 car spots, 0.5 miles from Howard station

Tribune lambasts Chicago decision to reject the Lucas Museum in order to save a big, beautiful parking lot on the lakefront by Soldier Field

• "Heading to Lollapalooza this weekend? Here's when the last trains leave nightly" (NBC)

Reader says "Lolla lineup is one of the worst in recent memory." CTA's Leerhsen says it will be "a weekend full of music, fun and memory-making."

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

