Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 28

8:57 AM CDT on July 28, 2025

• Chicago police release surveillance images of Dodge Journey SUV whose hit-and-run driver killed Marcela Herrera, 22, at Cullerton/21st in Pilsen (ABC)

• "Man struck, killed by Metra train in Brookfield ID'd, death ruled accident, officials say" (ABC)

• "Family and friends gathered Friday to honor Grace Bentkowski, a budding journalist, killed by a South Shore train last year." (ABC)

• Bike Lane Uprising: "Driving with Bicyclists in Mind: The Fleet Driver’s Guide to Driving Smart, Safe, & Legal"

• "Why Is It So Expensive To Build Affordable Housing In Chicago?" Co-authored by former SBC contributor Ariel Parella.

• Letter: "While Trib op-ed's diagnosis of clogged streets is right, its remedy of higher parking mandates is like addressing obesity through stomach expansion"

• "Editorial: Chicago’s taxicab regulations have fallen apart. We can no longer trust Chicago taxi drivers to run their meters." (Tribune)

• "O'Hare is closing in on passenger traffic record after years of recovery" (Crain's)

• USA Cycling looks at "Chicago Grit, formerly the Intelligentsia Cup, Illinois’ premier bike racing series with 10 days of racing across Chicagoland" 

• "Start Line: The Official Chicago BikePAC Launch Event w/ Ald. La Spata and Ald. Vasquez, Th, 8/21, 5:30-7 PM at SRAM, 1000 W. Fulton Market, #4

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Infrastructure

After drivers killed one teen on a bike, and critically injured another, on Long Avenue in Portage Park, it’s now a safer Neighborhood Greenway

July 28, 2025
Pedestrian Fatalities

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, and seriously injured her fiancé, Saturday at Cullerton/Ashland in Pilsen

About two months earlier, a turning trucker killed a 44-year-old man in a crosswalk at Cermak/Ashland, just two blocks south.

July 25, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

State Sen. Ram Villivalam: Here’s how we can stop Chicagoland transit from falling off the fiscal cliff

While some might argue it's risky for the senator and his colleagues to hold out for a full $1.5B to upgrade the system, he says that failure to do so would be a missed opportunity.

July 24, 2025
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 24

July 24, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Put a lid on it! The Grant Park Framework Plan proposes capping DLSD

July 23, 2025
