Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 28

Sponsored by:

• Chicago police release surveillance images of Dodge Journey SUV whose hit-and-run driver killed Marcela Herrera, 22, at Cullerton/21st in Pilsen (ABC)

• "Man struck, killed by Metra train in Brookfield ID'd, death ruled accident, officials say" (ABC)

• "Family and friends gathered Friday to honor Grace Bentkowski, a budding journalist, killed by a South Shore train last year." (ABC)

• Bike Lane Uprising: "Driving with Bicyclists in Mind: The Fleet Driver’s Guide to Driving Smart, Safe, & Legal"

• "Why Is It So Expensive To Build Affordable Housing In Chicago?" Co-authored by former SBC contributor Ariel Parella.

• Letter: "While Trib op-ed's diagnosis of clogged streets is right, its remedy of higher parking mandates is like addressing obesity through stomach expansion"

• "Editorial: Chicago’s taxicab regulations have fallen apart. We can no longer trust Chicago taxi drivers to run their meters." (Tribune)

• "O'Hare is closing in on passenger traffic record after years of recovery" (Crain's)

• USA Cycling looks at "Chicago Grit, formerly the Intelligentsia Cup, Illinois’ premier bike racing series with 10 days of racing across Chicagoland"

• "Start Line: The Official Chicago BikePAC Launch Event w/ Ald. La Spata and Ald. Vasquez, Th, 8/21, 5:30-7 PM at SRAM, 1000 W. Fulton Market, #4

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues? If you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thanks!