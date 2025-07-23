Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 23

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices

• Evanston Now: "Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says 'I feel very confident we’re not going to let transit fail in Illinois.'"

• Although Chicago real estate transfer tax already helps fund CTA, "Realtors go on offense over plan to rescue CTA with [suburban] real estate taxes" (Crain's)

• Tribune praises TX Gov. Abbott, who bussed 1000s of refuges to Chicago, for talking tax cuts, while throwing shade on IL's "convos about potential tax hikes."

• "Mayor Vows To Curb Smoking On The CTA After Years Of Complaints: 'It Has Got To Stop'" (CBS)

• "Chicago's Union Station celebrates its 100th birthday" (NBC)

• "Public Housing Resident Leaders Don’t Want Walter Burnett In Charge Of The Chicago Housing Authority" (Block Club)

• Advocate Michael McClean: Per the 1st Ward, "Milwaukee Avenue will have a pedestrianization pilot 3 times this year!" (Bluesky)

• "Howard Street Affordable Housing Project Moving Forward With State Tax Credits," across the street from Red Line station (Block Club)

• 40 apartments, presumably 8 affordable, proposed for former Stage 773 theater, 1215 W. Belmont, with 24 car spots, 0.3 miles from 'L' (Block Club)

• Per GoDaddy, the URL for The Chainlink, a longtime social networking site for Chicagoland bike riders,The Chainlink has expired

• Not all heroes wear capes: "ABC7's Christian Piekos stopped mid-sentence to rush and help a cyclist hurt on the Lakefront Trail after collision" with pedestrian



