Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 23

8:56 AM CDT on July 23, 2025

• Evanston Now: "Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says 'I feel very confident we’re not going to let transit fail in Illinois.'"

• Although Chicago real estate transfer tax already helps fund CTA, "Realtors go on offense over plan to rescue CTA with [suburban] real estate taxes" (Crain's)

• Tribune praises TX Gov. Abbott, who bussed 1000s of refuges to Chicago, for talking tax cuts, while throwing shade on IL's "convos about potential tax hikes."

• "Mayor Vows To Curb Smoking On The CTA After Years Of Complaints: 'It Has Got To Stop'" (CBS)

• "Chicago's Union Station celebrates its 100th birthday" (NBC)

• "Public Housing Resident Leaders Don’t Want Walter Burnett In Charge Of The Chicago Housing Authority" (Block Club)

• Advocate Michael McClean: Per the 1st Ward, "Milwaukee Avenue will have a pedestrianization pilot 3 times this year!" (Bluesky)

• "Howard Street Affordable Housing Project Moving Forward With State Tax Credits," across the street from Red Line station (Block Club)

• 40 apartments, presumably 8 affordable, proposed for former Stage 773 theater, 1215 W. Belmont, with 24 car spots, 0.3 miles from 'L' (Block Club)

• Per GoDaddy, the URL for The Chainlink, a longtime social networking site for Chicagoland bike riders,The Chainlink has expired

• Not all heroes wear capes: "ABC7's Christian Piekos stopped mid-sentence to rush and help a cyclist hurt on the Lakefront Trail after collision" with pedestrian

Did you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues? If you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

