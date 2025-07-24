Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 24

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of the Red Line station opening (Block Club, CBS, NBC, WGN, FOX, Mass Transit, Urbanize, Rail Age, Railway PRO, Daily Northwestern)

• Driver hospitalized after Metra UP-NW train struck her car near Bryn Mawr/NW Highway Wednesday afternoon (FOX)

• "Motorist shot after argument with pedestrian in West Rogers Park" Wednesday night near Devon/Western (ABC)

• Metra Electric District work to cause delays 7/26-27 (Southtown)

• Fox Lake passes new e-bike/e-scooter rules (Daily Herald)

• "New Chance The Rapper Mural In Chatham Celebrates 'Lil Chano From 79th'" (Block Club)

• "Metra tests café cars could lure more riders back" (Axios)

