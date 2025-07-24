Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 24

8:09 AM CDT on July 24, 2025

• More coverage of the Red Line station opening (Block Club, CBS, NBC, WGN, FOX, Mass Transit, Urbanize, Rail Age, Railway PRO, Daily Northwestern)

• Driver hospitalized after Metra UP-NW train struck her car near Bryn Mawr/NW Highway Wednesday afternoon (FOX)

• "Motorist shot after argument with pedestrian in West Rogers Park" Wednesday night near Devon/Western (ABC)

• Metra Electric District work to cause delays 7/26-27 (Southtown)

• Fox Lake passes new e-bike/e-scooter rules (Daily Herald)

• "New Chance The Rapper Mural In Chatham Celebrates 'Lil Chano From 79th'" (Block Club)

• "Metra tests café cars could lure more riders back" (Axios)

Did you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues? If you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

