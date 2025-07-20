Eyes on the street: Four new Red Line stations are ready for their closeups

Thanks Obama! If you're psyched about the four new ADA-accessible, aesthetically pleasing Red Line stations that opened in Uptown and Edgewater this morning, give a hat-tip to the 44th president, a former Chicagoan.
But let's stop talking politics for now, and focus in the fact that the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn, and Bryn Mawr stops now have snazzy, wheelchair-friendly stations with elevators and escalators. The century-old rail stops also got wider platforms, overhead weather canopies, and lots of cool new artwork. RPM Phase Phase One also includes the Belmont Flyover, and a new signal system between Howard Street and Belmont Avenue, 23 track miles.
Here's what I saw when I rode the Red Line this morning. All photos by John Greenfield.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.