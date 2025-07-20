Eyes on the street: Four new Red Line stations are ready for their closeups

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

Thanks Obama! If you're psyched about the four new ADA-accessible, aesthetically pleasing Red Line stations that opened in Uptown and Edgewater this morning, give a hat-tip to the 44th president, a former Chicagoan.

On January 9, 2017, his administration announced approval of a $1.1 billion federal grant for the $2.1 billion first phase of the CTA’s Red and Purple Modernization project. That was a mere 11 days before the anti-transit Donald Trump administration took over Washington, D.C.

There was a nearly identical scenario on January 10 of this year, when the administration of Obama's ex-veep Joe Biden heralded a $1.9 billion grant for the long-awaited $5.7 billion Red Line Extension on the Far South Side. That was also just days before the sustainable transportation-hostile Trump team gained control of the White House again.

But let's stop talking politics for now, and focus in the fact that the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn, and Bryn Mawr stops now have snazzy, wheelchair-friendly stations with elevators and escalators. The century-old rail stops also got wider platforms, overhead weather canopies, and lots of cool new artwork. RPM Phase Phase One also includes the Belmont Flyover, and a new signal system between Howard Street and Belmont Avenue, 23 track miles.

Here's what I saw when I rode the Red Line this morning. All photos by John Greenfield.

Wilson Station

After being closed for many months (years?), the Wilson station's inbound platform was open today.

Lawrence Station

The historic Aragon Ballroom music venue as seen from the new Lawrence platform.

New weather canopy at Lawrence.

Aragon-inspired artwork at Lawrence Station's auxiliary exit.

More Aragon-inspired art in the auxiliary exit area.

Artwork outside the station.

Art in the station entrance.

More art in the station entrance.

Art outside an elevator.

Argyle Station

An inbound train approaches the new Argyle platform.

Floral painting at the auxiliary exit of the Argyle stop.

Lighting design under the Argyle platform.

Art outside the station on Argyle, on the "Asia on Argyle" dining and retail strip.

Artwork with a maneki-neko "beckoning cat", a Japanese figurine often believed to bring good luck to the owner.

Berwyn Station

The Berwyn platform overlooks the recently installed Berwyn Greenway.

Artwork in the Berwyn Station entrance.

Artwork outside Berwyn Station, featuring the Swedish flag water tower in nearby Andersonville.

Bike racks outside the station. Compared to many or most bicycle racks at CTA stops, the new racks at the new Red Line stations check almost all of the boxes for high-quality public bike parking. The "inverted U" rack shape supports the cycle well; these ones are sturdily installed and well-spaced; it's possible to lock a wheel and the frame of a bike to the rack with the popular, pocket-sized "mini U-lock" design, and many of these installations are sheltered from the elements under the tracks. There's just one big problem with these racks. As the Association of Bicycle and Pedestrian Planners' "Essentials of Bike Parking" guide notes, "Square tubing provides a security advantage as round tubing can be cut quietly with a hand-held pipe cutter." That's why nowadays the Chicago Department of Transportation only installs bike racks with square tubing.

Artwork in Berwyn Station entrance.

More artwork at Berwyn.

A train arrives at Berwyn.

Bryn Mawr Station

Artwork at the Bryn Mawr station entrance.

Art by the elevator.

Art outside Bryn Mawr station.

Passing artwork outside the new Bryn Mawr Stop in Edgewater.

