Where do we go from here? Chicagoland advocates weigh in on what the election means for sustainable transportation

Last week, the Sun-Times' Fran Spielman was one of the first local reporters to sound the alarm about how the second Donald Trump administration will create challenges for the Chicagoland transportation system. Most notably there's the question of whether the CTA will be able to nail down enough federal funding for its Red Line Extension project to 130th Street, currently projected to cost $5.3 billion, to move forward with construction.

Donald Trump. Photo: Wikipedia.

That inspired me to check in with local sustainable transportation experts and advocacy organizations about what they want to see happen between now and the regime change to help protect the future of walk/bike/transit in our city and region. Here's what they had to say, followed by an essay I originally wrote a few months before the election about Project 2025, which is especially relevant now.

The Active Transportation Alliance

The Active Transportation Alliance is the region's leading sustainable transportation advocacy organization. "While we are still evaluating the full impact the results of the election will have on walking, biking, and transit in our region, we anticipate the incoming administration will be less supportive of sustainable transportation policy and investment than the current administration," said Managing Director of Advocacy Jim Merrell.

"Federal funding is essential for many of our region's most critical infrastructure projects," Merrell added. Regarding the Red Line Extension question, he said, "It is imperative our elected leaders and agency officials ensure that we finalize this funding agreement before a new administration takes over."

"We also have seen important steps taken by the current administration to address the threat large vehicles pose to vulnerable pedestrians," Merrell concluded. "Recently proposed rules would create new safety standards for vehicles to ensure new cars and trucks are designed to protect people outside of the vehicle as well as inside. The U.S. Department of Transportation should expedite the process to ensure these rules are put into place."

Streetsblog contributor AJ La Trace with a new GMC Yukon at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. For reference, he's 6'1". Photo: Al Di Zenzo

Joe Schwieterman

"This is a hard assignment," responded DePaul University's Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development Director Joe Schwieterman. "I'm not sure I see much low-hanging fruit."

"The most basic challenge is to ensure 'buy up' from newly elected officials of both parties that infrastructure spending, particularly transit projects, should remain a bipartisan priority," Schwieterman said. "Transportation was only a tangential theme during the election, so opportunities exist to prevent it from becoming a 'hot potato.'"

"The pipeline for federal grantmaking should also be accelerated to the extent possible so undoing projects becomes as difficult and politically embarrassing as possible," Schwieterman added. "Recent federal legislation, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act, are long-term initiatives. Much can be done in the next two months to keep the ball rolling."

"Transit advocates should work hard to distinguish between electric buses, trains, and personal vehicles," Schwieterman stated. "Much of the political swirl associated with 'EVs' relates to the rollout of neighborhood charging stations and auto-company jobs, which aren't factors in electrifying transit."

Schwieterman says it's important to make a distinction between electric transportation modes that are sustainable, like a Divvy e-bike, and other kinds of EVs, like the Tesla Cybertruck brand owned by Elon Musk. Trump has tapped Musk to create a new bureau the entrepreneur has dubbed the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), annoying non-Republican Shiba Inu dog owners everywhere.

"Make clear that transit funding goes to hundreds of metro areas, including rural communities in both Red and Blue states," Schwieterman concluded. "I suspect many elected officials have no idea there has been an impressive bounce back in local bus ridership in small metro areas."

Metropolitan Planning Council

The Metropolitan Planning Council "is a planning and policy organization addressing regional built environment issues through a racial and economic justice lens." Senior Director Audrey Wennink said the top priority that comes to mind is to get a full funding grant agreement for the Red Line Extension before the Trump administration reboots.

A southbound Red Line train travels within the Dan Ryan expressway. Photo: John Greenfield

"Also, we would hope that U.S. Department of Transportation will not delay in awarding Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Round 2 grants," Wennink said. "Applications were submitted on September 11. Illinois has submitted an application, including charging infrastructure for large trucks, at several locations in the state, including truck stops."

Ride Illinois

Ride Illinois is the statewide bike advocacy organization. "It’s been a strange, frustrating head-scratcher of a week," acknowledged Executive Director Dave Simmons a few days after the ballots were counted. "In the days since the election, we’ve had conversations related to its impacts on bike/walk advocacy in Illinois and at the national level. The focus of those conversations has been the priorities and likely leaders of the next administration as they relate to biking, walking, and transit. Ride Illinois is concerned about possible retribution from the president-elect on the state, as a whole, and Chicago, in particular. If the first Trump term is a prelude to a second term, funding for active, sustainable transportation won’t be high on the priority list. Caron Whitaker from League of American Bicyclists summed up the first Trump term’s approach to biking and walking as 'benign neglect.'"

"We’ve learned that there are some guardrails in place that offer some glimmers of hope," Simmons added. "For example, 73 percent of Americans are covered by a Safe Streets and Roads for All plan, and every state, including Illinois, completed a VRU Safety Assessment which influences the infrastructure design and decisions. Plus, the new [American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials] Guide for the Development of Bikeway Facilities should be released by the end of the year, and there is interest at the local and state level in implementing new recommendations. Lastly, the current federal infrastructure bill runs through 2026, so funding is available to continue implementing bike/ped improvements as part of infrastructure projects in the near term. There is certainly concern that the next administration will seek non-traditional ways to cut funding, so I suspect that conversations will be ongoing."

A Chicago bike ride attended by local advocates and elected officials. Photo: Ride Illinois

"Prior to the [Trump] inauguration in January, Ride Illinois encourages Governor [JB] Pritzker to strategize with [Chicago Mayor Brandon] Johnson, and other leaders and decision-makers to ensure that funding for key infrastructure projects is secured," Simmons stated. "It would be wise to develop contingency plans for worst-case scenarios. The projected [Chicago-area transit funding] shortfall in 2026 is also a major concern. Identifying creative, proactive solutions to address the shortfall prior to January 20, 2025 is a must as reliable transit is a necessity for hard-working people in Chicagoland."

"Advocacy orgs working on matters related to biking, walking, and transit will likely be facing headwinds in the coming years," Simmons concluded. "Engaged, involved individuals and community organizations will be crucial to progress and supporting the gains that have been made in recent years. The next four years are likely to be bumpy ride."

Chicago, Bike Grid Now!

Chicago, Bike Grid Now! describes itself as "an activist organization formed to mobilize the public and compel elected leaders to implement 450 miles of cyclist and pedestrian-prioritized roads (the bike grid)."

In September 2022, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza event took over the Loop to call for a citywide low-stress bikeway network. Photo: John Greenfield

"In response to the incoming federal administration change, CBGN is digging in deeper to advance our mission: to establish a connected network of low-stress streets for Chicagoans to bike, walk, and roll safely to work and school; and to see friends and family," the group said in a statement. "As federal politics roil, we urge our local politicians to prioritize noticeable improvements in Chicagoans' lives, including low-cost infrastructure built for people, not cars. If we can create a city where citizens can get around without the constant stress of being in a car or being hit by a car, we can improve public health, plan for environmental sustainability, and show that Chicago can and will thrive despite the threats of a new administration."

How Project 2025 could impact sustainable transportation

Also called the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, Project 2025 was published in 2023 by the right-wing Heritage Foundation with the goal of giving more executive power to the president in the event that Donald Trump won reelection.

While Trump has disavowed the document, it included input from many of his former staffers, and reads much like the 2016 Republican platform, published the year when he was elected. That plan called for eliminating federal grants for Amtrak, transit, bike-share programs, trails, and sidewalks – pretty much any type of ground transportation that didn’t involve cars or trucks. It's very likely that the 2025 Project will, in fact, heavily influence the 47th president's policies.

The plan’s discussion of transportation policy trots out old right-wing cliches about spending cash on car infrastructure being a "public investment", while contributing federal dollars for walk/bike/transit projects is a "wasteful subsidy".

A CTA 9 Ashland bus. Photo: John Greenfield

Project 2025's federal transit policy section makes it clear that one goal is to eliminate federal grants for public transportation, which are crucial for upgrading and expanding service. "With the federal government facing mounting debt, the best course of action would be to remove federal subsidies for transit spending," the plan asserts. It also suggests, "There should be a focus on reducing costs that make transit uneconomical," such as cutting labor expenses.

There’s a double standard here, because U.S. roads and highways that serve cars and trucks are heavily subsidized by those of us who provide payroll, sales, and property taxes to the feds, even if you rarely drive a car. However, conservative deficit hawks argue that bus and train networks should be financially self-sufficient, but never make the same demands of infrastructure for motorists.

And when it comes to transit systems, the Project 2025 writers know, as Oscar Wilde would say, "the price of everything but the value of nothing." They fail to acknowledge that by reducing car use, public transportation saves our country a fortune by lowering expenses associated with crashes, traffic jams, air pollution, and repaving roads.

Meanwhile, car infrastructure projects have the opposite effect by encouraging more driving. During a single week in June, reckless motorists drove into the storefronts of both an Italian pasteria and a Greek diner in Chicago. And last month, a driver crashed into rock musician Billy Corgan's Highland Park cafe, injuring his mother-in-law who was eating there. Luckily no one was seriously injured in any of these cases, but there was extensive property damage.

So if the 2025 Project is going to call for cutting federal transit grants, "allowing states and localities to decide whether mass transit is a good investment for them," why don’t they do the same for federal driving grants?

After all, here in Illinois, the state transportation department recently expanded the Jane Byrne Interchange highway “spaghetti bowl”. The work was largely completed by December 2022 at a final cost of $804.6 million, currently equivalent to $864.5 million. Almost entirely paid for with federal grants, the expansion has encouraged more driving and car-dependence, and the societal harms associated with them.

Chicago Critical Mass participants ride through the Jane Byrne Interchange in August 2023. Photo: Yly Coyote via Juan Dominguez.

Compare that to the CTA’s South Red Line Reconstruction Project, which rebuilt over 10 miles of track to eliminate "slow zones", saving 20 minutes on the roundtrip from the Far South Side to the South Loop. The project also included renovating eight stations, with three of them getting new elevators. Also funded with grants, the reconstruction was completed in October 2013 for $425 million, or $573 million in today’s dollars.

Instead of enabling more driving, the CTA initiative made it easier to get to education, jobs, retail, and medical appointments without a motor vehicle. That has helped reduce serious and fatal crashes; property damage; traffic congestion; emissions; and road repair costs.

So it’s obvious that it was the transit overhaul, not the road expansion, that had the most bang for the buck. Unfortunately, we must brace ourselves for the second Donald Trump administration, egged on by the 2025 Project, to have an entirely car-centric perspective on how federal transportation dollars should be spent.

Thanks to Streetsblog LA Editor Joe Linton for input on the 2025 Project.

