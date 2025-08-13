Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 13

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Op-ed from Access Living CEO Karen Tamley: "Don’t let Chicago’s transit crisis erase decades of progress for people with disabilities" (Tribune)

• CTA paying $6M to settle wrongful death suit after a bus driver struck a Sherry Fisher, 62, last year in N. Lawndale. Operator is no longer w/ CTA. (Tribune)

• Ald. Hopkins introduced legislation to ban class 3 low-speed e-bikes and e-motos from the sidewalk. (They already are, for people 12 and over.) (Axios)

• "Morton Grove latest in the area to consider e-bike use and rules, while not 'trying to make enemies' with town's children" (Tribune)

• Ride Illinois and Active Transportation Alliance host online forum to discuss e-moto/e-bike ordinances Aug. 22 at noon

• CDOT micromobility czar David Powe: "Last year, nearly 6.5% of all shared micromobility trips in the US happened right here in Chicago." (Twitter)

• Emily LaFlamme of Chicago-based CNT discusses Elevated Works technical assistance program that helps developers bring ETOD to life (Streetsblog USA)

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: At July CTA board meeting, discussion of better use of vacant retail spaces in 'L' stations (Evanston Now)

• "Meet Chicago’s last bike messengers. Here’s how they survive." Includes John's discussion of the '90s courier scene. (WBEZ)

Did you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues? If you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thanks!