Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
This story is presented by
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 13

9:12 AM CDT on August 13, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Op-ed from Access Living CEO Karen Tamley: "Don’t let Chicago’s transit crisis erase decades of progress for people with disabilities" (Tribune)

• CTA paying $6M to settle wrongful death suit after a bus driver struck a Sherry Fisher, 62, last year in N. Lawndale. Operator is no longer w/ CTA. (Tribune)

• Ald. Hopkins introduced legislation to ban class 3 low-speed e-bikes and e-motos from the sidewalk. (They already are, for people 12 and over.) (Axios)

• "Morton Grove latest in the area to consider e-bike use and rules, while not 'trying to make enemies' with town's children" (Tribune)

• Ride Illinois and Active Transportation Alliance host online forum to discuss e-moto/e-bike ordinances Aug. 22 at noon

• CDOT micromobility czar David Powe: "Last year, nearly 6.5% of all shared micromobility trips in the US happened right here in Chicago." (Twitter)

• Emily LaFlamme of Chicago-based CNT discusses Elevated Works technical assistance program that helps developers bring ETOD to life (Streetsblog USA)

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: At July CTA board meeting, discussion of better use of vacant retail spaces in 'L' stations (Evanston Now)

• "Meet Chicago’s last bike messengers. Here’s how they survive." Includes John's discussion of the '90s courier scene. (WBEZ)

Did you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues? If you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bike Rides

Femmes + Thems Bike Chicago offers a “safe space for women, femme, nb, and trans Chicagoans to ride bikes together.”

August 12, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 12

August 12, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday August 11

August 11, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 8

August 8, 2025
Regional Transportation Authority

RTA’s Travel Information Action Plan is an effort to help create seamless regional transit by making CTA, Metra, and Pace info consistent

August 7, 2025
See all posts