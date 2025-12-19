Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 19

10:19 AM CST on December 19, 2025

• "RTA Board approves 2026 Regional Operating Budget and Capital Program with no fare increases or service cuts for riders"

• Man critically injured after setting himself on fire on the North/Damen 'L' platform this morning, no word on whether it was intentional or not (ABC)

• "Under CTA 'security surge plan,’ more officers to be on trains, platforms and buses" (Sun-Times)

• New "Archer for Everybody" graphics from CDOT demystify the traffic safety project, posted by SW Collective, which has been doing voluntary outreach

• "O'Hare on track to reclaim 'World’s Busiest Airport' title" (WGN)

• Letter: "I urge Johnson to assemble a team to approach CPM and its principals and discuss possible modifications to the meter contract." (Tribune)

• Block Club: "Humboldt Park Neighbors Push To Save St. Mark Church, Hoping It Won’t Be Demolished For Housing" (Block Club)

• "Austin Artisan Market Planned For Vacant West Side Lot: "'Our Version Of Christkindlmarket'"

• High Speed Rail Alliance Zoom talk today at noon CST: "If You Want to Win, You’ve Got to Fight: A Guide to Effective High-Speed Rail Advocacy"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $7,270, with $42,730 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

