Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 25

• Video: "RTA continues to advocate for sustainable funding, presents analysis of HB 3438"

• Illinois Clean Jobs after RTA board meeting: "State leaders understand the magnitude of the [fiscal cliff] problem... [and] $1.5 billion investment needed."

• Right-wing Motorheads at Illinois Policy Institute: "Instead of cutting costs to serve fewer riders [transit agencies] are asking taxpayers for $1.5 billion more."

• "How a sales tax law change delayed Chicago transit's fiscal cliff" (Bond Buyer)

• Metra UP-N, UP-NW lines facing major delays Friday morning due to driver striking bridge near Clybourn (NBC)

• "Editorial: Bonjour, Cafe Metra. Our order is affordable, reliable travel" (Tribune)

• Respiratory Health Association questions City's plan to fight smoking on CTA with social workers, arguing most offenders are "not mentally ill" (Sun-Times)

• The man, the legend: "Meet Key Milez, The Chicagoan Famous For Biking With No Front Wheel" (Block Club)

• "Go back in time with CTA’s heritage fleet for Cubs-Sox Friday" (WGN)

• "Bunt the Traffic: Catch All the Weekend Action with CTA for $15"

