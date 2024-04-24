Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 24

•
Sun-Times editorial: Time for a leadership change at CTA: Show Dorval Carter the exit door
• Bears reveal plans for $4.6 billion domed lakefront stadium development (
Sun-Times)
•
CTA "Officially launches new Chatbot to improve customer interaction with the agency"
• Federal judge approves $12M settlement over botched
Hilco implosion ( Block Club)
• Evanston’s new transit coordinator Sarah FioRito talks road, Metra upgrades (
Daily Northwestern)
• Is Chicago one of the
worst big cities for biking, as People for Bikes claimed, or one of the 2nd best bike commuting cities, as Strava found? ( Momentum)
• Elizabeth Gomez writes about biking from Chicago to Milwauke for
Chicago Magazine
• Chicago Rat Hole, a magnet for pedestrian activity, removed by City — but it’s being preserved while its fate is determined (
Block Club)
•
CTA and other City and State agencies join nonprofit and private sector employers for citywide career fair on April 25 at Malcolm X College
•
ATA: Tell your alder you support lowering the citywide speed limit from 30 mph to 25, and attend the Pedestrian Committee meeting 5/1, 10 AM at City Hall
• 47th Ward hosts meeting on
Ravenswood Greenway and Winnslie Parkway Wednesday 5/1, 6-7:30 PM at Thorek senior housing, 4950 N. Ashland
Get national headlines at
Streetsblog USA.
