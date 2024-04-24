Skip to Content
Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 24

1:19 PM CDT on April 24, 2024

Sun-Times editorial: Time for a leadership change at CTA: Show Dorval Carter the exit door

• Bears reveal plans for $4.6 billion domed lakefront stadium development (Sun-Times)

• CTA "Officially launches new Chatbot to improve customer interaction with the agency"

• Federal judge approves $12M settlement over botched Hilco implosion (Block Club)

• Evanston’s new transit coordinator Sarah FioRito talks road, Metra upgrades (Daily Northwestern)

• Is Chicago one of the worst big cities for biking, as People for Bikes claimed, or one of the 2nd best bike commuting cities, as Strava found? (Momentum)

• Elizabeth Gomez writes about biking from Chicago to Milwauke for Chicago Magazine

• Chicago Rat Hole, a magnet for pedestrian activity, removed by City — but it’s being preserved while its fate is determined (Block Club)

CTA and other City and State agencies join nonprofit and private sector employers for citywide career fair on April 25 at Malcolm X College

• ATA: Tell your alder you support lowering the citywide speed limit from 30 mph to 25, and attend the Pedestrian Committee meeting 5/1, 10 AM at City Hall

• 47th Ward hosts meeting on Ravenswood Greenway and Winnslie Parkway Wednesday 5/1, 6-7:30 PM at Thorek senior housing, 4950 N. Ashland

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,817 with $14,183 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

