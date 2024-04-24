Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 24

Sponsored by:

• Sun-Times editorial: Time for a leadership change at CTA: Show Dorval Carter the exit door

• Bears reveal plans for $4.6 billion domed lakefront stadium development (Sun-Times)

• CTA "Officially launches new Chatbot to improve customer interaction with the agency"

• Federal judge approves $12M settlement over botched Hilco implosion (Block Club)

• Evanston’s new transit coordinator Sarah FioRito talks road, Metra upgrades (Daily Northwestern)

• Is Chicago one of the worst big cities for biking, as People for Bikes claimed, or one of the 2nd best bike commuting cities, as Strava found? (Momentum)

• Elizabeth Gomez writes about biking from Chicago to Milwauke for Chicago Magazine

• Chicago Rat Hole, a magnet for pedestrian activity, removed by City — but it’s being preserved while its fate is determined (Block Club)

• CTA and other City and State agencies join nonprofit and private sector employers for citywide career fair on April 25 at Malcolm X College

• ATA: Tell your alder you support lowering the citywide speed limit from 30 mph to 25, and attend the Pedestrian Committee meeting 5/1, 10 AM at City Hall

• 47th Ward hosts meeting on Ravenswood Greenway and Winnslie Parkway Wednesday 5/1, 6-7:30 PM at Thorek senior housing, 4950 N. Ashland

