Pressure is mounting to replace embattled CTA President Dorval Carter

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

In the last three days, there's been an increased focus on the policy failures of CTA President Dorval Carter. And there's been growing pressure on Mayor Brandon Johnson to improve the region's largest transit provider by replacing Carter.

Specifically, under Carter's leadership, the CTA has not explained why the Yellow Line was closed for 50 days after a collision last January. It hasn't justified why a bus driver who passed out and died in her operator's chair was not noticed for nearly an hour, even though her bus hadn't moved and had missed over 50 stops. Nor has the agency been able to convincingly explain why the CTA doesn't have enough train drivers, a problem that New York City, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles transit systems have been able to resolve.

Those are the acute problems. Chronic issues include consistent and large service gaps due to missing operators. There are wild fluctuations of service delivery between weekdays and weekends. There's been no long-term planning for network expansion or improvement even though the Red Line Extension is close to starting construction. And the amount of "slow zones" – track segments where trains need to reduce speeds due to subpar infrastructure – have increased since Carter started his job in 2015.

Let's review the pressure points:

Another update. I have tagged everyone! pic.twitter.com/aJs77mZSS5 — Super Dorval Carter’s Ventra Card Smash Bros Brawl (@DorvalCard) April 19, 2024 A graphic showing which elected officials have called for Carter's ouster.

None of this should be construed as implying that Carter's predecessors – Forrest Claypool, Ron Huberman, and Frank Kruesi – did a better job. The CTA has long been operating suboptimally.

Mayor Johnson, on the other hand, has said he is still evaluating Carter. Johnson himself is under pressure, to ensure that the Democratic National Convention is conducted – under intense national attention – without a hitch, and shifting leadership of a major transportation agency between now and August 19 may not be the right move. Johnson may also want to support Carter until federal funding for the Red Line Extension is finalized.

It's also possible that Johnson may continue with business as usual for the rest of the month, maybe the rest of the summer. That way when he does replace Carter, the mayor can say it was because he chose to do so, not because he was pressured.

If and when Brandon Johnson does get around to firing Dorval Carter, I believe there are likely one or two leaders within CTA who could serve as acting president and run the nearly 11,000-person agency smoothly until a permanent replacement is hired. But obviously the mayor should rip the Band-Aid off sooner than later.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help Streetsblog Chicago keep publishing through 2025. Thank you.