Reckless driver runs red in Illinois Medical District, killing male pedestrian, 33

A 33-year-old man who was fatally struck by a reckless motorist early this morning was the sixth pedestrian fatality on Chicago streets this year.

According to the Chicago Police Department, at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, a male was driving a Cadillac south on Damen Avenue when he ran a red light at Roosevelt Road. Both of these streets have six lanes at this intersection, which encourages deadly speeds.

The motorist struck an eastbound Toyota, hitting the front of that vehicle. The Cadillac driver then careened southeast, striking the pedestrian on the east sidewalk of Damen, before crashing into a building.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cadillac driver was taken to nearby Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The Cadillac driver has been cited for disobeying a red light, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, failure to reduce speed, driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving on the sidewalk.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 6

Bicyclist: 3

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.