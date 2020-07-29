Semi-truck driver fatally struck male pedestrian on North Avenue in Humboldt Park

The driver of a semi-truck fatally struck a man walking on North Avenue in Humboldt Park Monday evening.

At about 7:33 p.m., the pedestrian was “walking between cars in the street” on the 3400 block of North Avenue, police said. The Chicago Department of Transportation recently striped bike lanes on this stretch of North, which has five mixed-traffic lanes.

The trucker was stopped at a red light facing east., according to the police. After he proceeded through the intersection, multiple bystanders flagged him down to tell him he had run over the pedestrian with the rear passenger-side wheels of the semi.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The trucker was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for observation and given a citation for Failure to Yield. Major Accidents is investigating the case.

Fatality Tracker: 2020 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 14

Bicyclist: 4

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.