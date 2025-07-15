Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 15

8:55 AM CDT on July 15, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of the Save Transit Rally (ATA, Block Club, CBS, NBC, Fight Back! News)

• Crain's: "Chicago transit's $771M fiscal cliff could shrink because of extra sales tax"

• According to CCMEO, hit-and-run Audi driver fatally struck bike rider Shahid Muhammed, 56, 6/5 around 2:47 near 63rd/Halsted in Englewood (ABC)

• Driver faces DUI charges after fatally striking Rosa Hernandez, 69, who was crossing street to attend church at Roosevelt/Halsted (Sun-Times)

• Man, 50, facing charges after attempt to hit pedestrian leads to crash in suburban Yorkville (Fox)

• "City Adds 6 More Speed Cameras. Here’s Where They Are," mostly on SW Side, including 2 on Pulaski Road near Hubbard High (Block Club)

• Retired Metra CEO Don Orso leaves Metra board, is replaced by union leader Brian Shanahan (Daily Herald)

• "North Side CTA Red Line Stops to Reopen This Weekend After Years of Construction" (Secret Chicago)

• "Argyle Night Market boosts hard-hit Uptown ahead of Argyle Street L station's reopening" (Sun-Times)

• Drivers frustrated with Kennedy construction are detouring on side streets and blocking bus and bike lanes (Block Club)

• "CTA Collaborates with Lollapalooza and Local Artist Ellen Ma on Limited-Edition Streetwear Collection"

• "Meet Chicago's last bike messengers. Here's how they survive" (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $48,004 with $16,996 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Neighborhood Greenways

A hubbub over paint on Wellington

The Wellington Avenue Neighborhood Greenway is a relatively anodyne project that will have little impact on drivers. But at last week's community meeting, some motorists raised a fuss.

July 15, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

At the Save Transit Rally, hundreds urged Springfield to prevent 40% service cuts by passing a funding bill this summer

July 14, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Why the Suburban Mayors Coalition’s claims about proposed development policies in state transit reform/funding legislation are bogus

July 13, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 11

July 11, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 10

July 10, 2025
See all posts