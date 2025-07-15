Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 15

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of the Save Transit Rally (ATA, Block Club, CBS, NBC, Fight Back! News)

• Crain's: "Chicago transit's $771M fiscal cliff could shrink because of extra sales tax"

• According to CCMEO, hit-and-run Audi driver fatally struck bike rider Shahid Muhammed, 56, 6/5 around 2:47 near 63rd/Halsted in Englewood (ABC)

• Driver faces DUI charges after fatally striking Rosa Hernandez, 69, who was crossing street to attend church at Roosevelt/Halsted (Sun-Times)

• Man, 50, facing charges after attempt to hit pedestrian leads to crash in suburban Yorkville (Fox)

• "City Adds 6 More Speed Cameras. Here’s Where They Are," mostly on SW Side, including 2 on Pulaski Road near Hubbard High (Block Club)

• Retired Metra CEO Don Orso leaves Metra board, is replaced by union leader Brian Shanahan (Daily Herald)

• "North Side CTA Red Line Stops to Reopen This Weekend After Years of Construction" (Secret Chicago)

• "Argyle Night Market boosts hard-hit Uptown ahead of Argyle Street L station's reopening" (Sun-Times)

• Drivers frustrated with Kennedy construction are detouring on side streets and blocking bus and bike lanes (Block Club)

• "CTA Collaborates with Lollapalooza and Local Artist Ellen Ma on Limited-Edition Streetwear Collection"

• "Meet Chicago's last bike messengers. Here's how they survive" (Sun-Times)

