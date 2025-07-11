Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 11

Sponsored by:

• "Developers reveal new 'scaled down' plan for Lincoln Yards site" (Crain's)

• F.K. Plous op-ed: "Build the CTA Super Loop to get Lincoln Yards and The 78 developed" (Tribune)

• After pushback from "small but vocal minority of residents" to plan, "tepid" support from Ald. Waguespack, Wellington Greenway Support drive launched

• Active Transportation Alliance: "2025 Bike Challenge winners: Time to take a bow"

• "Current projects, jackets, bike crash audit, training dates & more" (Bike Lane Uprising)

• "Fight over [Union Pacific's] Hubbard Street walls puts historic murals in the middle" (Sun-Times)

• "CTA Will Get You to a Variety of Music Festivals Across Chicago" this weekend

• "Work to impact Metra Electric, South Shore service on two weekends in July"

• "Back To School Free CTA Rides Returns for Chicago’s K-12 Students" on Mon. 8/18

• Equiticity hosts "Claiming Our Space: Powering an Equitable Future," to "center BIPOC leadership" in advocacy, Fri. 9/12, 5:30-9:30 at Marriott

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional articles, from Tuesday, July 8 through Monday, July 14. We will resume regular publication on Tuesday, July 15.

