Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 31

8:51 AM CDT on July 31, 2025

• "[Transportation] committee urges CTA to crack down on smoking on trains and buses" (CBS)

Active Trans' Alex Perez: "A plea to City Council to do everything it can to avoid [transit] service cuts"

• CBS producer took video of "agitated" man walking through train at North/Clybourn "trying to instigate fights." Man detained, no charges.

• Closure of N. Red Line yesterday morning when man was struck by train after accidentally falling on tracks, condition was stabilized (CBS)

• Male van driver, 24, critically injured woman, 42, in crosswalk while turning right from Pulaski to Chicago Tuesday around 9:50 AM (ABC)

• Motorist struck pedestrian Thursday morning in 2500 block of Cicero Avenue in west-suburban Cicero (CBS)

• Letter from Neighbors of Edgewater and Uptown: "Argument against reducing parking mandates along transit... clings to 20th Century planning" (Tribune)

• Critics say Grant Park Framework Plan proposal to cap DLSD downtown is a "pipe dream" (Block Club)

• Southside Critical Mass, Fri. 8/1, 5:45 PM at Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th St. in Hyde Park, leaving 6:15, heading to Beverly

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

