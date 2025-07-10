Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 10

8:31 AM CDT on July 10, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Transportation committee delays vote on CTA anti-smoking resolution, approves resolution for safe youth travel pilot in Austin (Daily Line)

• "9 injured after Blue Island police chase leads to crash with Pace bus in Chicago: officials" (ABC)

• "Elk Grove Village officials issued a warning after more than 15 minors on e-bikes and dirt bikes rode dangerously through town" (FOX)

• Prosecutor Justin Erb: Fleeing from the police, which can end with innocent bystanders injured or killed in crashes, should be a felony (A City That Works)

• Man in custody after beating death of Robert Harper, 56, at Clark/Lake station Friday 7/4 around 10:30 PM released without charges (Sun-Times)

• "New Chicago police support center will monitor crime on CTA" (ABC)

• Woman and four teens were charged in connection with armed robbery 6/21 around 1:40 AM on Red Line at 69th (FOX)

• "Editorial: [sustainable transportation disrupting] NASCAR should have a future in Chicago — if it’s not held on Fourth of July weekend" (Tribune)

• Chicago area receives $139M in grants to fund walking paths, bike trails (Herald)

• "Opinion: The Loop isn’t dead — just ask a lawyer" (Crain's)

• A City That Works holds a meetup Thu. 6/17, 5:30-8:30 PM at Jefferson Tap, 325 N. Jefferson. Register here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional articles, from Tuesday, July 8 through Monday, July 14. We will resume regular publication on Tuesday, July 15.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

