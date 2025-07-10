Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 10

Sponsored by:

• Transportation committee delays vote on CTA anti-smoking resolution, approves resolution for safe youth travel pilot in Austin (Daily Line)

• "9 injured after Blue Island police chase leads to crash with Pace bus in Chicago: officials" (ABC)

• "Elk Grove Village officials issued a warning after more than 15 minors on e-bikes and dirt bikes rode dangerously through town" (FOX)

• Prosecutor Justin Erb: Fleeing from the police, which can end with innocent bystanders injured or killed in crashes, should be a felony (A City That Works)

• Man in custody after beating death of Robert Harper, 56, at Clark/Lake station Friday 7/4 around 10:30 PM released without charges (Sun-Times)

• "New Chicago police support center will monitor crime on CTA" (ABC)

• Woman and four teens were charged in connection with armed robbery 6/21 around 1:40 AM on Red Line at 69th (FOX)

• "Editorial: [sustainable transportation disrupting] NASCAR should have a future in Chicago — if it’s not held on Fourth of July weekend" (Tribune)

• Chicago area receives $139M in grants to fund walking paths, bike trails (Herald)

• "Opinion: The Loop isn’t dead — just ask a lawyer" (Crain's)

• A City That Works holds a meetup Thu. 6/17, 5:30-8:30 PM at Jefferson Tap, 325 N. Jefferson. Register here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional articles, from Tuesday, July 8 through Monday, July 14. We will resume regular publication on Tuesday, July 15.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,969 with $17,031 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!