Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 14

8:48 AM CDT on July 14, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) launched a survey to get your POV on the $771M transit fiscal cliff

• Driver, 35, arrested after fatally striking woman, 69, Sunday around 6:40 AM near Roosevelt/Halsted by UIC, charges pending (Tribune)

• "Pedestrian killed in Orland Park hit-and-run crash" (Sun-Times)

• "Chicago police searching for driver after 7-year-old injured in Woodlawn hit-and-run on 4th of July" (ABC)

• "Pedestrian injured by debris after downtown crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive [near Monroe], Chicago police say" (ABC)

• "Metra Union Pacific-West line disrupted after truck stuck on tracks in Wheaton" (ABC)

• "3 arrested after brawl with K9 security team at CTA station on South Side of Chicago" at 69th Street (CBS)

• "Brawl breaks out on Metra UP-North train near Wilmette; 1 reportedly injured" (CBS)

• "Family searching for at-risk woman missing nearly 2 weeks, last seen near CTA bus stop on South Side" (ABC)

• Petition: "Establish a CTA Silver Line Between O'Hare and Midway"

• "E-bike laws a confusing patchwork for suburban riders" (Tribune)

• ATA offers 200 complimentary Bike the Drive registrations to local youth groups

• "Lincoln Square Construction Unearths A Piece Of Pre-CTA History" (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional articles, from Tuesday, July 8 through Monday, July 14. We will resume regular publication on Tuesday, July 15.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

