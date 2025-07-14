Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 14

Sponsored by:

• State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) launched a survey to get your POV on the $771M transit fiscal cliff

• Driver, 35, arrested after fatally striking woman, 69, Sunday around 6:40 AM near Roosevelt/Halsted by UIC, charges pending (Tribune)

• "Pedestrian killed in Orland Park hit-and-run crash" (Sun-Times)

• "Chicago police searching for driver after 7-year-old injured in Woodlawn hit-and-run on 4th of July" (ABC)

• "Pedestrian injured by debris after downtown crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive [near Monroe], Chicago police say" (ABC)

• "Metra Union Pacific-West line disrupted after truck stuck on tracks in Wheaton" (ABC)

• "3 arrested after brawl with K9 security team at CTA station on South Side of Chicago" at 69th Street (CBS)

• "Brawl breaks out on Metra UP-North train near Wilmette; 1 reportedly injured" (CBS)

• "Family searching for at-risk woman missing nearly 2 weeks, last seen near CTA bus stop on South Side" (ABC)

• Petition: "Establish a CTA Silver Line Between O'Hare and Midway"

• "E-bike laws a confusing patchwork for suburban riders" (Tribune)

• ATA offers 200 complimentary Bike the Drive registrations to local youth groups

• "Lincoln Square Construction Unearths A Piece Of Pre-CTA History" (Block Club)

