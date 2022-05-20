Motorcycle rider fatally struck Timothy Kast, 46, crossing 5-lane street in Portage Park

The 5300 block of West Irving Park Road. Image: Google Maps
A male motorcyclist, 35, struck and killed Timothy Kast, 46, as he crossed Irving Park Road last night in the Portage Park neighborhood. The motorcycle rider was also critically injured in the collision.

According to police, on Thursday, May 19, at about 10:50 p.m., Kast was crossing Irving Park Road near Lockwood Avenue. Irving Park has a five-lane layout, which encourages speeding, and there are no stoplights or pedestrian islands at this location.

The motorcycle rider was heading west on Irving Park when he struck Kast, police said. The pedestrian, who lived about two miles north of the crash site on the 5300 block of Latrobe Avenue in Jefferson Park, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The motorcyclist was also taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, police said. No citations or charges have been issued yet.

This was the second fatal pedestrian-motorcyclist crash in Chicago within about eight months. On September 18 of last year, a motorcycle rider swerved to avoid a car driver, and fatally struck a 74-year-old man in the intersection of North and Washtenaw avenues in Humboldt Park.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 9
Bicyclist: 3

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases

  • On May 4, 2022, a Nissan Versa sedan driver fatally struck Nick Parlingayan, 22, on his bike at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues in Irving Park.
  • On April 26, 2022, an allegedly intoxicated hit-and-run Volkswagen Jetta driver struck and killed Paresh Chhatrala, 42, near Madison and Peoria streets in the West Loop.
  • On February 28, 2022, a BMW sedan driver ran a red light at Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, fatally striking Gerardo Marciales, 41, on a Divvy bike.

