Motorcycle rider fatally struck Timothy Kast, 46, crossing 5-lane street in Portage Park
A male motorcyclist, 35, struck and killed Timothy Kast, 46, as he crossed Irving Park Road last night in the Portage Park neighborhood. The motorcycle rider was also critically injured in the collision.
According to police, on Thursday, May 19, at about 10:50 p.m., Kast was crossing Irving Park Road near Lockwood Avenue. Irving Park has a five-lane layout, which encourages speeding, and there are no stoplights or pedestrian islands at this location.
The motorcycle rider was heading west on Irving Park when he struck Kast, police said. The pedestrian, who lived about two miles north of the crash site on the 5300 block of Latrobe Avenue in Jefferson Park, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The motorcyclist was also taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, police said. No citations or charges have been issued yet.
This was the second fatal pedestrian-motorcyclist crash in Chicago within about eight months. On September 18 of last year, a motorcycle rider swerved to avoid a car driver, and fatally struck a 74-year-old man in the intersection of North and Washtenaw avenues in Humboldt Park.
Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 9
Bicyclist: 3
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.
2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases
- On May 19, 2022, a motorcyclist fatally struck Timothy Kast, 46, as he crossed the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road in Portage Park.
- On May 11, 2022, a BMW sedan driver struck and killed 82-year-old Concepcion Lopez, as she waited at a CTA bus stop on the 2100 block of West Peterson in West Ridge.
- On May 10, 2022, a left-turning van driver failed to yield to failed to yield to Berta Arroyo Salgado, 73, as she crossed the street in a crosswalk at Chicago Avenue and Paulina Street in West Town, killing the senior.
- On May 6, 2022, a Cadillac sedan driver ran a red light at Roosevelt Road and Damen Avenue on the Near West Side, struck another vehicle, and careened onto the sidewalk, killing a 33-year-old man.
- On April 18, 2022, a left-turning sedan driver fatally struck Yehuala Melkama, 44, as she walked in a crosswalk at Hazel and Sunnyside avenues in Uptown.
- On March 17, 2022, a left-turning driver struck and killed Miriam M. Grande, 70, at Grand and Austin avenues in the Belmont Central neighborhood and fled the scene.
- On March 15, 2022, a car driver fatally struck Allen Lee Jr., 88, as he attempted to cross Western Avenue at 109th Street in Morgan Park.
- On January 20, 2022, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Richard Haljean, 57, as he crossed Touhy Avenue at Oriole Avenue in Edison Park.
- On January 15, 2022 Angel Thomas, 35, was walking to her car on the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park when an SUV driver fatally struck her and fled.
2022 Chicago bike fatality cases
- On May 4, 2022, a Nissan Versa sedan driver fatally struck Nick Parlingayan, 22, on his bike at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues in Irving Park.
- On April 26, 2022, an allegedly intoxicated hit-and-run Volkswagen Jetta driver struck and killed Paresh Chhatrala, 42, near Madison and Peoria streets in the West Loop.
- On February 28, 2022, a BMW sedan driver ran a red light at Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, fatally striking Gerardo Marciales, 41, on a Divvy bike.