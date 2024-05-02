Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 2
One agency to rule them all: Advocates are cautiously optimistic about proposed bill to combine the 4 Chicago area transit bureaus
The Active Transportation Alliance, Commuters Take Action, and Equiticity weigh in on the proposed legislation.
How the bill to consolidate the 4 Chicagoland transit agencies would improve land use policy
State legislators pushing to merge CTA, Pace, and Metra into one agency spoke at Transit Town Hall
State Sen. Ram Villivalam, (D-8th) and state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado (D-3rd), as well as Graciela Guzmán, a Democratic senate nominee, addressed the crowd of transit advocates.