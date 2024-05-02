Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 2

9:04 AM CDT on May 2, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Driver hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck Thursday morning around 3 AM in southbound lanes of I-294 near milepost 1.5 (CBS)

• After semi-truck driver crashed this morning, westbound lanes on I-80 Des Plaines River bridge shut down (CBS)

CDOT: State/Lake 'L' station reconstruction contract "is currently out for bids and we expect construction to begin by the end of the year"

• Protected bike lanes, bus islands planned for dangerous 1-mile stretch of Division Street between California and Grand avenues (Block Club)

• It looks like the Wells-Wentworth Connector road with raise bike lanes, which CDOT was hoping to open last September, wont be opening anytime soon

Block Club: Englewood school will teach neighbors to advocate for developments that serve them best

• Tweed Ride Saturday 5/4, 11 AM meeting at Chicago Avenue / Forest Avenue in Oak Park, 1 block S. of Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio (Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $46,422 with $13,578 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act

One agency to rule them all: Advocates are cautiously optimistic about proposed bill to combine the 4 Chicago area transit bureaus

The Active Transportation Alliance, Commuters Take Action, and Equiticity weigh in on the proposed legislation.

May 1, 2024
Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act

How the bill to consolidate the 4 Chicagoland transit agencies would improve land use policy

May 1, 2024
CTA

State legislators pushing to merge CTA, Pace, and Metra into one agency spoke at Transit Town Hall

State Sen. Ram Villivalam, (D-8th) and state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado (D-3rd), as well as Graciela Guzmán, a Democratic senate nominee, addressed the crowd of transit advocates.

April 30, 2024
See all posts