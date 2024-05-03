Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 3
Which Metra corridor would become more bike-friendly and greener under a new plan? Ravenswood!
The avenue is slated to get a new Neighborhood Greenway bike route, and the Winnslie Parkway path and garden will be extended south.
They can drive 25: At committee meeting residents, panelist support lowering Chicago’s default speed limit
While there's no ordinance yet, the next steps are to draft one, take a committee vote and, if it passes, put it before the full City Council.
One agency to rule them all: Advocates are cautiously optimistic about proposed bill to combine the 4 Chicago area transit bureaus
The Active Transportation Alliance, Commuters Take Action, and Equiticity weigh in on the proposed legislation.