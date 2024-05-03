Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 3

Sponsored by:

• Possible CTA, Metra, Pace merger makes McHenry County leaders worried about diluting local influence say "Chicago should stay Chicago" (Shaw Local)

• Three people died, including a young girl, after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday evening in south suburban Ford Heights (ABC)

• Juan Sebastian Arias is new executive director of Elevated Chicago, which promotes equitable transit-oriented development

• University of Chicago officials, Israel-Hamas war protesters reach "impasse": "The encampment cannot continue" (Sun-Times)

• Chicago’s other Little Italy: Northwest Side Italian hub on Harlem could finally get official recognition (Block Club)

• South Side Critical Mass celebrates Cinco De Mayo tonight at 5:45 PM at Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th in Hyde Park, rolling at 6:15.

• CTA: Ride our buses and trains to parades celebrating Polish Constitution Day on Saturday and Cinco de Mayo on Sunday

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $46,427 with $13,573 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief