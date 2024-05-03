Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 3

9:00 AM CDT on May 3, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Possible CTA, Metra, Pace merger makes McHenry County leaders worried about diluting local influence say "Chicago should stay Chicago" (Shaw Local)

• Three people died, including a young girl, after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday evening in south suburban Ford Heights (ABC)

• Juan Sebastian Arias is new executive director of Elevated Chicago, which promotes equitable transit-oriented development

• University of Chicago officials, Israel-Hamas war protesters reach "impasse": "The encampment cannot continue" (Sun-Times)

• Chicago’s other Little Italy: Northwest Side Italian hub on Harlem could finally get official recognition (Block Club)

South Side Critical Mass celebrates Cinco De Mayo tonight at 5:45 PM at Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th in Hyde Park, rolling at 6:15.

CTA: Ride our buses and trains to parades celebrating Polish Constitution Day on Saturday and Cinco de Mayo on Sunday

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $46,427 with $13,573 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Neighborhood Greenway

Which Metra corridor would become more bike-friendly and greener under a new plan? Ravenswood!

The avenue is slated to get a new Neighborhood Greenway bike route, and the Winnslie Parkway path and garden will be extended south.

May 3, 2024
Speed Limits

They can drive 25: At committee meeting residents, panelist support lowering Chicago’s default speed limit

While there's no ordinance yet, the next steps are to draft one, take a committee vote and, if it passes, put it before the full City Council.

May 2, 2024
Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act

One agency to rule them all: Advocates are cautiously optimistic about proposed bill to combine the 4 Chicago area transit bureaus

The Active Transportation Alliance, Commuters Take Action, and Equiticity weigh in on the proposed legislation.

May 1, 2024
See all posts