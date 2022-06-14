Distracted driver killed Peter Paquette, 75, hours after nearby safe streets rally

Content warning: This post includes a graphic description of a fatal crash.

On Sunday morning, hundred of people gathered in Lincoln Square for the Walk + Roll for Safe Streets, a rally to honor Rafi Cardenas, 2, and Lily Shambrook, 3, toddlers killed by motorists this month, and demand action to prevent heartbreak.

Just a few hours later, a mile south of the starting point for that demonstration, where Rafi was struck by an SUV driver, another person was lost to traffic violence. A distracted driver fatally struck longtime 47th Ward volunteer Peter Paquette, 75, at Irving Park Road and Hoyne Avenue in North Center.

According to police, at 3:15 p.m. Paquette was walking south on Hoyne across Irving Park in a crosswalk. The road has a wide five-lane layout that encourages speeding, and there is no stoplight or pedestrian island at Hoyne.

A 30-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima sedan east on Irving Park when he struck Paquette. The senior, who lived on the 4800 block of North Leavitt Street, about a block north of the starting point for the safe street rally, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, and driving an uninsured vehicle.

The traffic crash report provides more details about what happened. “[The driver] related to the responding officers that he was traveling east on Irving Park Road and took his eyes off the road for a moment because he was distracted by an event that happened at 2100 W. Irving Park Rd.,” the address of O’Donovan’s tavern.

The crash report states that Paquette was partially thrown through the windshield of the sedan, causing a skull fracture. When he was taken to the hospital, he was in grave condition, and he later went into cardiac arrest.

The driver underwent blood and urine DUI tests, the report states.

47th Ward alderperson Matt Martin, who spoke at that morning’s demonstration, tweeted a thread about Paquette death, saying that the senior had just left an early voting rally that Martin also attended. “I am devastated.”

Martin said Paquette was a longtime ward volunteer, who helped donated deliver coats and shoes to local service providers, and called seniors to invite them to the free annual Songs of Good Cheer concert at the Old Town School of Folk Music. “More importantly, he was a kind and compassionate spouse, friend, and neighbor – someone who was deeply invested in his family and in our community, and who believed passionately in holding government accountable so that it could better serve the public.”

The alder said he knows first-hand how risky it can feel to walk across Irving Park Road. “My office will continue working to ensure that future improvements to pedestrian, bike, and public transportation infrastructure —not just throughout our Ward but throughout all of Chicago—are holistic, systemic, and better designed to ensure safe streets for all.”

Irving Park has seen multiple crashes this year, including the killing of Navy veteran Timothy Kast, 46, who was fatally struck while crossing the street on May 19 while crossing the 5300 block of the road, four miles west of Paquette’s crash site, by a drunk motorcycle rider. Many of the collisions have been hit-and-runs