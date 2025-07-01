Trump’s USDOT secretary wants you to drive to Midwest landmarks. Here are some car-free alternatives.

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices

The press release for the U.S. Department of Transportation's "Great American Summer Roadtrip" project led by agency secretary Sean Duffy reads kind of like you'd figure. Like Donald Trump, he's a former reality television star, and he used to be a Fox Business TV co-host.

Duffy at the expo. Photo: USDOT

The May 30 release heralded an expo Duffy hosted showcasing cars from Tesla (interesting, given the current status of the former bromance between Trump and Elon Musk), GM, Ford, and other companies. Duffy is encouraging people to buy these vehicles and visit some of the 250 destinations highlighted on the Great American Summer Roadtrip website, "Driven by" the USDOT. (Yikes.)

And, of course, the logo features an SUV with a high front end and poor sight lines, the kind that make it more likely a driver will strike and kill a person on foot or bike.

"There’s nothing more Americana than a road trip and there’s no better time to... get in the car and see your country," Sec. Duffy said in his address at the expo. He noted that the 250 sites correlate with our nation's 250th anniversary, taking place a year from now. "There’s something about the freedom of mobility and there’s something very American about it... Gas up your car with great American energy."

But speaking for Streetsblog's Midwest outpost, I can tell you that it's not that difficult to get from downtown Chicago to many of the mentioned Midwestern hotspots without burning gasoline. That is, without contributing to traffic crashes, climate change, and clogged roads. In fact, some of these places you definitely shouldn't drive to, if at all possible. So here's some of the stuff from Sec. Duffy's list of Midwest destinations (and, granted, many of them are quite worthwhile) and my suggestions for getting there mostly or completely car-free.

Driving to outdoor concerts at Millennium Park, like this recent free show by R&B legend and Chicago native Mavis Staples, is not recommended. Photo: John Greenfield

Millennium Park: Sure, I suppose you could struggle with downtown traffic and pay exorbitant Loop parking prices if you insist. But since it's basically located at the hub of Chicagoland's transit system, it's not difficult to get there via Amtrak from just about any other major U.S. city, or by Metra or CTA from most places in the region and city. And if Metra Electric or South Shore Line commuter trains are an option for you, just get off at Millennium Station and you're there.

Navy Pier: See above, plus another 1.5 miles northeast. However, there are several direct CTA buses connecting rail stations with the pier.

Indiana Dunes National Park: That's an easy one. The South Shore Line runs every hour or two from Millennium Station, and the trip's a little over an hour. You can also take the South Shore to the Dunes from as far east as South Bend, IN. And if you like long-distance biking, another option is cycling there from downtown, a little over 60 miles, about 80 percent of it on nice off-street trails.

A low-stress bike route from the Loop to the Indiana Dunes. Image: Google Maps

Lincoln Tomb: From Union Station, it's a three-hour trip on Amtrak's Lincoln Service to downtown Springfield. Then you can walk, bike, or catch a bus or a ride, a little under two miles to Old Abe's resting place.

Head of Lincoln by Gutzon Borglum's. His nose is shiny because visitors rub it for good luck. Photo: Sector001 via Wikipedia

And outside of Chicagoland (the Dunes meet my definition of that) and the rest of the Prairie State, this destinatin in Arkansas seems like it might make for a fun car-free road trip.

Hot Springs National Park: From Union Station, take a 14-hour ride on the Amtrak Texas Eagle to Malvern, AK. From there it's a half-hour taxi or ride-hail trip to the park.

Amtrak's Texas Eagle will drop you off in Malvern, AK, a half-hour taxi ride from Hot Springs. Image: Google Maps

And here are several more destinations listed on the Great American Road Trip website that spring to mind as possible to reach by Amtrak from Chicago, especially if you bring a bicycle along.

• Indianapolis' Medal of Honor Memorial, Children's Museum of Indianapolis: Amtrak Cardinal, about six hours. (Note that service is infrequent.)

• Henry Ford Museum (ironically): Amtrak Wolverine to Dearborn, MI, about five hours.

• Motown Museum: Amtrak Wolverine to Detroit, about 5:30.

• Mall of America: Amtrak Borealis to St. Paul, about 7:30.

• Gateway Arch: Amtrak Lincoln Service, Texas Eagle etc. to St. Louis, about five hours.

There are probably at least few more sites on the long Great American Road Trip list that wouldn't be that difficult to get to from Chicago by train. Got any other ideas? Feel free to mention them in the comments section.

