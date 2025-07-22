Today’s Headlines for Tuesday 7/22

Sponsored by:

• New CTA press release on Red Line station opening includes information about the new artwork

• Tribune editorial on Red Line, Broadway: "Business owners fear their parking being swept away by a lobby that often demonizes their needs"

• The Trib piece includes a stealth shoutout to SBC (Bluesky, Twitter)

• No injuries reported, light poles and traffic signal poles strewn across street after SUV driver crashed into Cicero Green stop's wall Tuesday 4:22 AM (NBC)

• "Thieves steal cellphones from waiting passengers at CTA Sox-35th station, police warn" (CBS)

• Oak Park firefighters rescued potentially "backbiting snake" stuck on CTA train (CBS)

• Community Meeting: Grant Framework Plan at Maggie Daley: Tonight, 6 PM, Maggie Daley Fieldhouse, 337 E. Randolph St.

Did you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues? If you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thanks!