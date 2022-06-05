Missing No Parking sign a possible factor in death of Rafi Cardenas, 2, in Lincoln Square

Raphael "Rafi" Cardenas. Photo: GoFundMe

Tragically, on Thursday, June 2, a car driver struck and killed 2-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas at Eastwood Avenue and Leavitt Street in Lincoln Square as the toddler rode a mini-scooter into the intersection. A potential contributing factor in the crash was a missing No Parking at the intersection, which likely caused drivers to park too close to the crosswalk, possibly blocking the view of the motorist who struck the child.

According to police, at about 5:55 p.m., Rafi was riding a scooter on the sidewalk of East wood (4630 N.) from one side of Leavitt (2200 N.) to the other. His father Henry Cardenas is listed as a witness on the traffic crash report, which indicates he was walking with the boy at the time.

Police indicated that a woman, 24, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse sedan northbound on Leavitt, a one-way northbound street, when she hit Raphael in street.

The child, who lived on Leavitt about half a mile north of the crash site, was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the boy died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Roses and a Teddy beae left at the crash site. Photo: John Greenfield

The driver has not been cited, police said. Major Accidents is investigating the case.

According to an online obituary, memorials in Raphael’s name may made to Lurie Children’s Hospital at www.giveluriechildrens.org.

Rafi with his mother Marina Ross and father Henry Cardenas. Photo: GoFundMe

Tamara Ahmed, a Chicago Public Schools coworker of Raphael’s father Henry Cardenas, launched a GoFundMe page to support the family, which has raised more than $20,000. “Our school community mourns with them,” Ahmed wrote. “I’ve seen the outpouring of love in the Lincoln Square community as well and neighbors are wondering how to help… Please lift this family up in prayer as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

While there are speed humps on the two-way portion of Leavitt south of Wilson Avenue (4600 N.), there are no speed humps to slow drivers on the northbound stretch of Leavitt north of Wilson, where the driver struck Rafi. Unfortunately, in Chicago, speed humps are not installed on residential streets unless more than half of residents on the block sign a petition in support of the traffic calming measure. Police have not disclosed whether speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

At Leland Avenue (4700 N.) and Leavitt, a half block north of the crash site (top image), the intersection is “daylighted” by No Parking signs on both sides of the street. At the crash site at Eastwood and Leavitt (bottom image), due to a missing No Parking sign on the west side of the street, parked cars block northbound drivers’ views of people coming off the sidewalk from the west, to their left. Images: Google Maps, John Greenfield

Another possible contributing factor to Raphael’s death was that a No Parking sign is missing from the southwest corner of Eastwood and Leavitt, although there is one at the southeast corner. As a result, when I visited the crash site on Saturday evening, cars were parked right up to the crosswalk on the west side of Leavitt. Past Google Street View images suggest that this is a consistent parking pattern, and as far back as September 2007 there has been no No Parking sign at the southwest corner.

A car parked at the southwest corner of Eastwood/Leavitt, right next to the crosswalk, Saturday evening. Photo: John Greenfield

No Parking signs at intersections are important because the lack of parked cars near the crosswalk “daylights” the intersection, making it easier to see people coming off the sidewalk into the street. Police did not say from which direction Rafi entered the street, but if he was coming from the west, to the northbound driver’s left, and a car was parked next to the the crosswalk, it may have been more difficult for her to see the small child coming off the sidewalk.

Of course, the missing No Parking sign does not absolve the driver of responsibility for the child’s death. Had she come to a complete stop at her stop sign and looked both ways for pedestrians before proceeding, Rafi might still be alive. Since Eastwood is one-way westbound for drivers, one possible scenario is that she checked for motorists coming from her right, but failed to look for people coming off the sidewalk from her left.

A family using the Leland Avenue Slow Street, a treatment which calmed traffic and make it safe for children to bike and scoot in the street, in  in Lincoln Square in 2020. Photo: John Greenfield

Whether or not the lack of daylighting at this intersection played a role in Rafi’s tragic death, the Chicago Department of Transportation must install the missing No Parking sign here immediately to help prevent heartbreak in this neighborhood with many families with young children.

“We lost a toddler in Lincoln Square yesterday,” wrote nearby resident Carl Beien in a post on a local sustainable transportation Facebook discussion group. “He was doing a toddler thing – scooting into the street without looking. As a society, we can’t kill toddlers for being toddlers – we need to design our streets so that these deaths don’t happen.”

“I wrote to my local elected leaders, reminding them that this is preventable,” Beien added. “I’ve badgered all of them since they were elected about safe streets, how the poor design predictably leads to deaths. I’m so mad. We need more advocacy. We need more protest. More kids are going to die if we don’t.”
Beien told Streetsblog that local alderperson Matt Martin (47th) has been very proactive about asking CDOT for pedestrian and bike safety infrastructure improvements in the ward. But Beien added that Rafi’s death “should serve as a call to action that even the most enlightened leaders cannot save our children by themselves – we need comprehensive strategy and leadership from the city, and that they should, with bitter irony, look to the 47th Ward as [an example.]”

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 14
Bicyclist: 3

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases

  • On May 4, 2022, a Nissan Versa sedan driver fatally struck Nick Parlingayan, 22, on his bike at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues in Irving Park.
  • On April 16, 2022, an allegedly intoxicated hit-and-run Volkswagen Jetta driver fatally struck Paresh Chhatrala, 42, near Madison and Peoria streets in the West Loop.
  • On February 28, 2022, a BMW sedan driver ran a red light at Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, fatally striking Gerardo Marciales, 41, on a Divvy bike.

