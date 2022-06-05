Missing No Parking sign a possible factor in death of Rafi Cardenas, 2, in Lincoln Square
Tragically, on Thursday, June 2, a car driver struck and killed 2-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas at Eastwood Avenue and Leavitt Street in Lincoln Square as the toddler rode a mini-scooter into the intersection. A potential contributing factor in the crash was a missing No Parking at the intersection, which likely caused drivers to park too close to the crosswalk, possibly blocking the view of the motorist who struck the child.
According to police, at about 5:55 p.m., Rafi was riding a scooter on the sidewalk of East wood (4630 N.) from one side of Leavitt (2200 N.) to the other. His father Henry Cardenas is listed as a witness on the traffic crash report, which indicates he was walking with the boy at the time.
Police indicated that a woman, 24, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse sedan northbound on Leavitt, a one-way northbound street, when she hit Raphael in street.
The child, who lived on Leavitt about half a mile north of the crash site, was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the boy died from multiple blunt-force injuries.
The driver has not been cited, police said. Major Accidents is investigating the case.
According to an online obituary, memorials in Raphael’s name may made to Lurie Children’s Hospital at www.giveluriechildrens.org.
Tamara Ahmed, a Chicago Public Schools coworker of Raphael’s father Henry Cardenas, launched a GoFundMe page to support the family, which has raised more than $20,000. “Our school community mourns with them,” Ahmed wrote. “I’ve seen the outpouring of love in the Lincoln Square community as well and neighbors are wondering how to help… Please lift this family up in prayer as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”
That’s also an area where drivers speed up to “make the light” at Lawrence. Crazy to not have speed humps at the least. So sad.
— Eli Shearn (@elishearn) June 5, 2022
While there are speed humps on the two-way portion of Leavitt south of Wilson Avenue (4600 N.), there are no speed humps to slow drivers on the northbound stretch of Leavitt north of Wilson, where the driver struck Rafi. Unfortunately, in Chicago, speed humps are not installed on residential streets unless more than half of residents on the block sign a petition in support of the traffic calming measure. Police have not disclosed whether speeding may have been a factor in the crash.
Another possible contributing factor to Raphael’s death was that a No Parking sign is missing from the southwest corner of Eastwood and Leavitt, although there is one at the southeast corner. As a result, when I visited the crash site on Saturday evening, cars were parked right up to the crosswalk on the west side of Leavitt. Past Google Street View images suggest that this is a consistent parking pattern, and as far back as September 2007 there has been no No Parking sign at the southwest corner.
No Parking signs at intersections are important because the lack of parked cars near the crosswalk “daylights” the intersection, making it easier to see people coming off the sidewalk into the street. Police did not say from which direction Rafi entered the street, but if he was coming from the west, to the northbound driver’s left, and a car was parked next to the the crosswalk, it may have been more difficult for her to see the small child coming off the sidewalk.
Of course, the missing No Parking sign does not absolve the driver of responsibility for the child’s death. Had she come to a complete stop at her stop sign and looked both ways for pedestrians before proceeding, Rafi might still be alive. Since Eastwood is one-way westbound for drivers, one possible scenario is that she checked for motorists coming from her right, but failed to look for people coming off the sidewalk from her left.
Whether or not the lack of daylighting at this intersection played a role in Rafi’s tragic death, the Chicago Department of Transportation must install the missing No Parking sign here immediately to help prevent heartbreak in this neighborhood with many families with young children.
“We lost a toddler in Lincoln Square yesterday,” wrote nearby resident Carl Beien in a post on a local sustainable transportation Facebook discussion group. “He was doing a toddler thing – scooting into the street without looking. As a society, we can’t kill toddlers for being toddlers – we need to design our streets so that these deaths don’t happen.”
Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 14
Bicyclist: 3
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.
2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases
- On June 2, 2022, a car driver struck and killed 2-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas at Eastwood Avenue and Leavitt Street in Lincoln Square as the toddler rode a mini-scooter into the intersection.
- On May 27, 2022, a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Martha Velazquez, 34, on the 2900 block of West Columbus Avenue in Ashburn.
- On May 19, 2022, a motorcyclist fatally struck Timothy Kast, 46, as he crossed the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road in Portage Park.
- On May 11, 2022, a BMW sedan driver struck and killed 82-year-old Concepcion Lopez, as she waited at a CTA bus stop on the 2100 block of West Peterson in West Ridge.
- On May 10, 2022, a left-turning van driver failed to yield to failed to yield to Berta Arroyo Salgado, 73, as she crossed the street in a crosswalk at Chicago Avenue and Paulina Street in West Town, killing the senior.
- On May 6, 2022, a Cadillac sedan driver ran a red light at Roosevelt Road and Damen Avenue on the Near West Side, struck another vehicle, and careened onto the sidewalk, killing a 33-year-old man.
- On April 18, 2022, a left-turning sedan driver fatally struck Yehuala Melkama, 44, as she walked in a crosswalk at Hazel and Sunnyside avenues in Uptown.
- On March 27, 2022, an SUV driver struck and killed Larry J. Davis, 68, at 3350 S. Kedzie Ave. in Little Village.
- On March 17, 2022, a left-turning driver struck and killed Miriam M. Grande, 70, at Grand and Austin avenues in the Belmont Central neighborhood and fled the scene.
- On March 15, 2022, a car driver fatally struck Allen Lee Jr., 88, as he attempted to cross Western Avenue at 109th Street in Morgan Park.
- On February 8, 2022, a Chicago police officer struck Javion Marquel Johnson, 20, with an SUV after Johnson had been shot multiple times, potentially contributing to his death, at 12111 S. Stewart Avenue in Rosehill.
- On January 20, 2022, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Richard Haljean, 57, as he crossed Touhy Avenue at Oriole Avenue in Edison Park.
- On January 15, 2022 Angel Thomas, 35, was walking to her car on the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park when an SUV driver fatally struck her and fled.
- On January 12, 2022, an SUV driver struck and killed Deborah Renee Jones, 67, in the 6800 block of South Stony Island in South Shore.
2022 Chicago bike fatality cases
- On May 4, 2022, a Nissan Versa sedan driver fatally struck Nick Parlingayan, 22, on his bike at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues in Irving Park.
- On April 16, 2022, an allegedly intoxicated hit-and-run Volkswagen Jetta driver fatally struck Paresh Chhatrala, 42, near Madison and Peoria streets in the West Loop.
- On February 28, 2022, a BMW sedan driver ran a red light at Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, fatally striking Gerardo Marciales, 41, on a Divvy bike.