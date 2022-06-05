Missing No Parking sign a possible factor in death of Rafi Cardenas, 2, in Lincoln Square

Tragically, on Thursday, June 2, a car driver struck and killed 2-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas at Eastwood Avenue and Leavitt Street in Lincoln Square as the toddler rode a mini-scooter into the intersection. A potential contributing factor in the crash was a missing No Parking at the intersection, which likely caused drivers to park too close to the crosswalk, possibly blocking the view of the motorist who struck the child.

According to police, at about 5:55 p.m., Rafi was riding a scooter on the sidewalk of East wood (4630 N.) from one side of Leavitt (2200 N.) to the other. His father Henry Cardenas is listed as a witness on the traffic crash report, which indicates he was walking with the boy at the time.

Police indicated that a woman, 24, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse sedan northbound on Leavitt, a one-way northbound street, when she hit Raphael in street.

The child, who lived on Leavitt about half a mile north of the crash site, was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the boy died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

The driver has not been cited, police said. Major Accidents is investigating the case.

According to an online obituary, memorials in Raphael’s name may made to Lurie Children’s Hospital at www.giveluriechildrens.org.

Tamara Ahmed, a Chicago Public Schools coworker of Raphael’s father Henry Cardenas, launched a GoFundMe page to support the family, which has raised more than $20,000. “Our school community mourns with them,” Ahmed wrote. “I’ve seen the outpouring of love in the Lincoln Square community as well and neighbors are wondering how to help… Please lift this family up in prayer as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

That’s also an area where drivers speed up to “make the light” at Lawrence. Crazy to not have speed humps at the least. So sad. — Eli Shearn (@elishearn) June 5, 2022

While there are speed humps on the two-way portion of Leavitt south of Wilson Avenue (4600 N.), there are no speed humps to slow drivers on the northbound stretch of Leavitt north of Wilson, where the driver struck Rafi. Unfortunately, in Chicago, speed humps are not installed on residential streets unless more than half of residents on the block sign a petition in support of the traffic calming measure. Police have not disclosed whether speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

Another possible contributing factor to Raphael’s death was that a No Parking sign is missing from the southwest corner of Eastwood and Leavitt, although there is one at the southeast corner. As a result, when I visited the crash site on Saturday evening, cars were parked right up to the crosswalk on the west side of Leavitt. Past Google Street View images suggest that this is a consistent parking pattern, and as far back as September 2007 there has been no No Parking sign at the southwest corner.

No Parking signs at intersections are important because the lack of parked cars near the crosswalk “daylights” the intersection, making it easier to see people coming off the sidewalk into the street. Police did not say from which direction Rafi entered the street, but if he was coming from the west, to the northbound driver’s left, and a car was parked next to the the crosswalk, it may have been more difficult for her to see the small child coming off the sidewalk.

Of course, the missing No Parking sign does not absolve the driver of responsibility for the child’s death. Had she come to a complete stop at her stop sign and looked both ways for pedestrians before proceeding, Rafi might still be alive. Since Eastwood is one-way westbound for drivers, one possible scenario is that she checked for motorists coming from her right, but failed to look for people coming off the sidewalk from her left.

Whether or not the lack of daylighting at this intersection played a role in Rafi’s tragic death, the Chicago Department of Transportation must install the missing No Parking sign here immediately to help prevent heartbreak in this neighborhood with many families with young children.

“We lost a toddler in Lincoln Square yesterday,” wrote nearby resident Carl Beien in a post on a local sustainable transportation Facebook discussion group. “He was doing a toddler thing – scooting into the street without looking. As a society, we can’t kill toddlers for being toddlers – we need to design our streets so that these deaths don’t happen.”

“I wrote to my local elected leaders, reminding them that this is preventable,” Beien added. “I’ve badgered all of them since they were elected about safe streets, how the poor design predictably leads to deaths. I’m so mad. We need more advocacy. We need more protest. More kids are going to die if we don’t.”