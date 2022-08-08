Girl, 14, struck in Auburn Gresham is 2nd person killed at a Chicago bus stop this year

Last May a BMW driver fatally Concepcion Lopez, 82 while she waited for CTA bus in the West Ridge neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. On Friday there was a similar tragedy in Auburn Gresham on the South Side, when a Mercedes driver caused a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl at a bus stop and injured three other people.

According to police, on Friday, August 5, at about 6:35 p.m., the girl and a woman were standing at the bus stop near 79th Street and Racine Avenue. A 33-year-old man driving west in a gold-colored Mercedes ran a red light and struck a black Jeep that was being driven southbound.

The Jeep careened onto the sidewalk, striking the two pedestrians. The girl was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. The Mercedes driver was transported in serious condition to St. Bernard Hospital, as was the Jeep driver, a 42-year-old man who was in fair condition.

Sign the Safe Streets for All petition demanding action from your alderpersons, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and the Chicago Department of Transportation to address Chicago’s traffic fatality epidemic.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 21

Bicyclist: 5

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases