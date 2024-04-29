Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 29

8:54 AM CDT on April 29, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• State legislation with be introduced today that would abolish RTA and replace it with a new agency, dubbed the Metropolitan Mobility Authority (Crain's)

• Rev. Michael Eaddy, one of 2 politically connected West Side pastors with no transit expertise tapped for CTA and RTA boards, says he's qualified (Crusader)

• Serious injuries reported in Oak Lawn crash, portion of Cicero Avenue closed (NBC)

• Minivan crashes into dugout at Woodstock baseball field after children inside mistakenly put car into drive while adjusting radio (NBC)

• Metra aims to give UIC students a break on fares; pilot program may expand to colleges across region (Daily Herald)

• Excellent! Request for qualifications announced for sale of City of Aurora-owned properties at S. Broadway, near the western terminus of Metra BNSF line

• Do you miss the Rat Hole that was removed from a Roscoe Village sidewalk? Check out giant bear statue that's drawing visitors to Edgebrook (Block Club)

