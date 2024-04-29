Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 29

• State legislation with be introduced today that would abolish RTA and replace it with a new agency, dubbed the Metropolitan Mobility Authority (
Crain's)
• Rev. Michael Eaddy, one of
2 politically connected West Side pastors with no transit expertise tapped for CTA and RTA boards, says he's qualified ( Crusader)
• Serious injuries reported in Oak Lawn crash, portion of Cicero Avenue closed (
NBC)
• Minivan crashes into dugout at Woodstock baseball field after children inside mistakenly put car into drive while adjusting radio (
NBC)
• Metra aims to give UIC students a break on fares; pilot program may expand to colleges across region (
Daily Herald)
•
Excellent! Request for qualifications announced for sale of City of Aurora-owned properties at S. Broadway, near the western terminus of Metra BNSF line
• Do you miss the
Rat Hole that was removed from a Roscoe Village sidewalk? Check out giant bear statue that's drawing visitors to Edgebrook ( Block Club)
