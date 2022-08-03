Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Octavio Bahena Urquiza, 38, in Hermosa

Tragically, a driver struck pedestrian Octavio Bahena Urquiza, 38, last Saturday night in the Hermosa neighborhood and fled the scene without rendering aid.

According to Police News Affairs, at about 11:56 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a report of a man laying in the street and found Urquiza on the ground unresponsive.

Urquiza, who lived on the 1700 Block of North Harding Avenue, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Urquiza was struck by a driver, but witnesses did not provide a description of the vehicle, police said. No one in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Sign the Safe Streets for All petition demanding action from your alderpersons, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and the Chicago Department of Transportation to address Chicago’s traffic fatality epidemic.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 19

Bicyclist: 5

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases