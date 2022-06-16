Jalon James, 11, struck on bike in N. Lawndale is 3rd Chicago child killed in 2 weeks

Tragically, Chicago has just seen the third traffic violence death of a child under 12 years old within two weeks. Following the June 2 killing of Rafi Cardenas, 2, in Lincoln Square, and the June 10 death of Lily Shambrook, 3, in Uptown, Jalon James, 11, was struck and killed on a bike by a hit-and-run driver this morning near North Lawndale College Prep school.

According to police, on Thursday, June 16, at about 10:20 a.m., Jalon (pronounced “JAYlon”) was crossing the street on the 3300 block of West 16th Street. North Lawndale College Prep is located at the southwest corner of 16th and Spaulding Avenue (3300 W.)

A vehicle driver struck Jalon and fled in an unknown direction, police said. No further information about the driver, the vehicle or the circumstances of the crash were provided in the initial police statement.

Jalon was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

WGN reported that the child’s backpack was left in the middle of the roadway.

UPDATE: Witnesses tell me 11 y/o was on bike when hit by car and dragged about 100 feet @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/bmXBAk64v6 — Asal Rezaei (@asalrezaeitv) June 16, 2022

According to a CBS report by Asal Rezaei (see video above – view of the street in the video is reversed), witnesses said the boy was riding a bike north out of an alley east of Homan Avenue (3400 W.) when the eastbound driver struck and dragged him about 100 feet. The driver then stopped and backed up before fleeing the scene.

Some witnesses told Rezaei that someone got in a car, followed the offender and got a license plate number, and then gave the information to police. But there’s no word whether the driver is in custody.

According to a Block Club Chicago report, neighbors said drivers frequently speed on 16th, and more stop signs are needed to slow them down.

“I heard the bang,” neighbor Keith Gerald told Block Club. “I thought [the driver] hit a car. I looked up and it was a little boy. I was really upset. That boy was really young.”

“A lot of people don’t obey the signs on the ground,” a witness named Latanya told BCC. “They see a crosswalk but they could care less,” she said.

As of last September, the Chicago Department of Transportation was planning to install bike lanes on a two-mile stretch of 16th Street between the city limits (about 4600 W.) and Sacramento Drive (3000 W.) in Douglass Park, as part of a new network of bikeways on the West Side. CDOT did not immediately provide details on the project. Footage from FOX news shows that in this location there are currently dashed “advisory” bike lanes, which appear to have little or no effect on calming traffic.

CDOT provided the following statement. “Last year CDOT installed new bike lanes along 16th street from Kilbourn Ave. (4600 W.) to Albany Ave. (3100 W.), including protected lanes from Central Park Ave. (3600 W.) to Homan Ave. and from Spaulding Ave. (3300 W.) to Kedzie (3200 W.) We’ve also installed curb extensions. CDOT is working on adding additional bike routes in the community as part of Neighborhood Bike Networks in North Lawndale, Austin, and Belmont Cragin. CDOT will conduct a complete review of the circumstances involved in today’s fatality.”

Oboi Reed, head of the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity, provided the following statement in response to Jalon’s death.

I’ve been a proud resident of North Lawndale for over three years, and love this neighborhood. I love the people, organizations, and the work being done here to improve our community. Myself and others consider 16th Street the cultural corridor of North Lawndale, incredibly rich in a history which has impacted our entire country. It’s heartbreaking to know that today we lost an 11-year-old boy to a traffic crash here in North Lawndale. While the city of Chicago recently installed bike lanes on a significant stretch of 16th Street, which Equiticity fully supported, the city and others must do more to re-engineer our streets in an effort to reduce traffic violence in the neighborhood. We need a citywide strategy, led by Black and Brown people in neighborhoods, fully resourced with the necessary levels of funding to wholesale reimagine our streets, operationalizing racial equity and mobility justice from the beginning. This comprehensive strategy must be cultural, contextual, and structural. I am confident we will reduce traffic violence. However, we must first acknowledge our current strategy is not working.

Roughly 300 people, including multiple elected officials, attended last Sunday’s Walk + Roll for Safe Streets, which traveled between the Rafi Cardenas crash site and the location where Lily Shambrook, demanding action to prevent future heartbreak. After Jalon’s tragic death, calls for the city and state to address Chicago’s traffic violence epidemic are sure to only grow louder.

Better Streets Chicago and Chicago Family Biking, which organized Sunday’s rally, have partnered with the Active Transportation Alliance on an online petition calling on city officials to be more proactive about protecting children, and all Chicagoans, from traffic violence. Sign the petition here.

“Our hearts go out to Jalon’s family for their tragic loss,” said ATA executive director Amy Rynell in a statement. “Just devastating. Children dying on our streets is unacceptable — and we know how to prevent these tragedies. We must design our streets with safety for people – rather than speed or driver convenience – as the top priority. It’s imperative that our city and state leaders act with urgency to build safe infrastructure before more of our friends, family, and loved ones die.”

