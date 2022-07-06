Hit-and-run Jeep driver killed man walking in Little Village early in the morning on July 4

Chicago’s traffic violence epidemic took another victim over the holiday weekend. On Monday, July 4, a Jeep driver reportedly struck and killed a man in Little Village and fled the scene.

According to the Chicago Police Department, around 4:30 a.m. that morning, officers responded to a traffic crash on the 3200 block of South Pulaski Road and found an unidentified male victim lying in the middle of the street unresponsive.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He appeared to be in his 40s or 50s.

A witness told the responding officers that the northbound driver of a red Jeep struck the man and drove off without rendering aid.

As of this afternoon, no one was in custody, and no images of the vehicle have been released, according to Police News Affairs.

What you can do to help address Chicago’s pedestrian and bike fatality crisis

Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would raise the speed camera ticketing threshold to allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity.

Sign the Safe Streets for All petition demanding action from your alderpersons, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and the Chicago Department of Transportation to stop the carnage.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 18

Bicyclist: 5

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases