Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 30

• State senators Ram Villivalam and Eva-Dina Delgado discuss their proposal to merge CTA, Pace, Metra into one transit agency (Sun-Times)

• Inside the challenges plaguing the CTA (WBEZ)

• Diego Lopez, 18, and Oscar Garcia, 20, died in car crash at 87th and Cicero in Homewood (ABC)

• ABC looks at Metra adding more trains to weekend BNSF schedule (ABC)

• University of Chicago students set up campus encampment to protest the Israel-Hamas war (Block Club)

• 9-year-old boy gets his chance to drive a Green Line train thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation (CBS)

• Beautiful bike rides in Chicago and the suburbs (Chicago Parent)

