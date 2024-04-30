Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 30
Equiticity and ATA: Passing a 25 mph speed limit should be combined with street redesigns that calm traffic
Equiticity, a mobility justice nonprofit, says the new speed limit shouldn't involve increased enforcement, which it says would disproportionately impact drivers of color
Johnson appoints one West Side pastor to CTA board, then nominates another West Side pastor for RTA board
Supporters argue that, despite his lack of transit expertise, Ira Acree’s social justice experience and political connections could be an asset for the RTA board.