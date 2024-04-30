Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 30

8:50 AM CDT on April 30, 2024

• State senators Ram Villivalam and Eva-Dina Delgado discuss their proposal to merge CTA, Pace, Metra into one transit agency (Sun-Times)

• Inside the challenges plaguing the CTA (WBEZ)

• Diego Lopez, 18, and Oscar Garcia, 20, died in car crash at 87th and Cicero in Homewood (ABC)

• ABC looks at Metra adding more trains to weekend BNSF schedule (ABC)

• University of Chicago students set up campus encampment to protest the Israel-Hamas war (Block Club)

• 9-year-old boy gets his chance to drive a Green Line train thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation (CBS)

• Beautiful bike rides in Chicago and the suburbs (Chicago Parent)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $46,222 with $13,778 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

Speed Limits

Equiticity and ATA: Passing a 25 mph speed limit should be combined with street redesigns that calm traffic

Equiticity, a mobility justice nonprofit, says the new speed limit shouldn't involve increased enforcement, which it says would disproportionately impact drivers of color

April 29, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 29

April 29, 2024
RTA

Johnson appoints one West Side pastor to CTA board, then nominates another West Side pastor for RTA board

Supporters argue that, despite his lack of transit expertise, Ira Acree’s social justice experience and political connections could be an asset for the RTA board.

April 26, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 26

April 26, 2024
