Driver Fatally Struck Janice M. Gilmore, 67, While She Was Waiting at a Bus Shelter

On Monday evening a speeding SUV driver struck and killed Janice M. Gilmore, 67, while she was waiting for a CTA bus at a shelter and injured five other people in South Deering.

At about 6:25 p.m., a male motorist in a BMW SUV was driving north on Stony Island Avenue towards 95th Street at a high rate of speed when he struck another driver in a Chevrolet sedan who was turning left, police said. The BMW driver spun out of control, hitting the bus shelter, and Gilmore’s body was thrown far from the point of impact, a witness told NBC News. Gilmore lived nearby on the 9300 block of South Merrill Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bystanders were able to pull the BMW driver from his car before it went up in flames; his condition has not been released. Witnesses also pulled the roof of the shelter off of other pedestrians who suffered minor injuries, including a five-year-old girl and two women’s, ages 20 and 21, WGN reported. A 24-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet was hospitalized with critical injuries, but the driver declined medical attention.

The BMW driver was cited for speeding and driving without insurance, but additional charges may be pending, according to police.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 8

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for February through April.